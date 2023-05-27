Revenues Not Telling The Story For Oversea Enterprise Berhad (KLSE:OVERSEA)

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Hospitality industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.1x, Oversea Enterprise Berhad (KLSE:OVERSEA) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 2.9x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

How Oversea Enterprise Berhad Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Oversea Enterprise Berhad has been doing very well. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Oversea Enterprise Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Oversea Enterprise Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Oversea Enterprise Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 88% last year. Still, revenue has fallen 11% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 12% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Oversea Enterprise Berhad is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Oversea Enterprise Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term. When we see revenue heading backwards and underperforming the industry forecasts, we feel the possibility of the share price declining is very real, bringing the P/S back into the realm of reasonability. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Oversea Enterprise Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Oversea Enterprise Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

