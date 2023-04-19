Revenues Not Telling The Story For Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LNW) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.2x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Hospitality industry in the United States have P/S ratios below 1.7x. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Light & Wonder's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Light & Wonder has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/S ratio from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Light & Wonder?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Light & Wonder's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 17% last year. Revenue has also lifted 5.2% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 6.7% per annum as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 17% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, we believe it doesn't make sense that Light & Wonder's P/S is outpacing its industry peers. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Light & Wonder's P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Despite analysts forecasting some poorer-than-industry revenue growth figures for Light & Wonder, this doesn't appear to be impacting the P/S in the slightest. When we see a weak revenue outlook, we suspect the share price faces a much greater risk of declining, bringing back down the P/S figures. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

