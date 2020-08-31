The Revenue Mechanisms of Productivity Software - An Analysis by Nextiva on Who is Surging and Why

Scottsdale, Arizona, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis of Productivity Software





Stocks of providers of software facilitating remote work productivity have generally soared since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

The mechanisms through which individual companies, their products, and ultimately their stock values profited vary greatly.

Some providers could capitalize on household-name status, or first-mover advantages in emerging markets and the simultaneous acquisition of high-end clients.

Others’ profitability was primarily driven by increased spending of existing customers, rather than the addition of new ones.

Some of the most prominent players, such as Zoom and Slack, benefited from free-to-paid conversions for a significant part of their growth.

Among the most sustainable revenue models is a reliance on strong cloud partners, such as currently implemented by Citrix Systems.

Currently, the US stock market is fraught with uncertainty. With the double disquieting factors of a devastating coronavirus resurgence pummeling the economy, and the prospect of the 2020 presidential election in fall, many investors are looking to adapt their strategies.



In the midst of the overall harsh economic climate, one sector has been doing remarkably well - tools to facilitate remote productivity, communication, and team collaboration. As a leading brand in this market, business communications provider Nextiva can offer invaluable insights into which mechanisms left the stocks of certain companies soaring.

With the abrupt but rapid shift to distributed workforces and business life online which took place during the first wave of lockdowns in March, many businesses transitioned to distributed workforce models. In doing so, they have armed their teams with a plethora of telecommuting tools.

As many of these distributed workforce models are being adopted for the long-term rather than as a short-term workaround for lockdowns, many providers of productivity and telecommuting tools are seeing sustained interest from existing and new customers - and revenues to match.

The reason for which their stocks are set for gains, however, varies between companies. Here is an analysis of five of the most notable providers of productivity tools, together with a look at what defines their revenue structures.



1 - Extending Revenues Through Existing Clients: Atlassian



Among providers of productivity tools, there are those whose revenue growth isn’t primarily driven by adding new clients, but by increased spending by existing customers.

One such company is Sydney-based Atlassian. While the company’s customer base has been growing amidst the crisis, its revenues from existing customers are expanding even faster. While customer numbers exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20%, revenues expand at a CAGR of 37%.

On a mission to “unleash the potential of every team”, Atlassian Corporation offers an attractive ecosystem of productivity tools. Perhaps most well-known among them is the team collaboration platform Trello. Complementing it are products such as Confluence, OpsGenie, and Jira, which allow teams to collaborate on content and manage tasks.

In recent times, Atlassian has continuously outperformed the S&P 500. Over the past three years, shareholders have seen a staggering 390% return on their investments. The stock rebounded quickly from the COVID-19 downturn in March. Year to day, Atlassian’s stock is up 52%.

The company’s earnings report for the fiscal fourth quarter is expected for July 30.



2 - Solid Household Names: Dropbox



Many productivity tool providers’ revenues have expanded during the corona pandemic due to the fact that they’ve become household names. Companies such as Dropbox have been known as reliable staple providers of key services, a reputation on which they could capitalize during the crisis.

Founded in 2007, Dropbox is well-known among consumers as a provider of document-sharing services. With the number of distributed teams growing exponentially during the COVID-19 crisis, the company has seen a considerable increase of corporate demand since March.

When Dropbox went public in 2018, its stock initially soared, only to decline rapidly for the rest of the year. After see-sawing throughout 2019, it hit a low in late December. However, since the beginning of the pandemic, Dropbox’s stock has been performing solidly, though not as strongly as others in the industry. Nevertheless, earnings-per-share are up 70% over the previous period, with attractive P/S and forward P/E ratios indicating potential in the face of continuous growth.

Underscoring this positive outlook is a 10% spike in Dropbox’s stock after a Jefferies analyst released an upgrade on Monday.

The company’s Q2 earnings report is expected for August 6.



3 - Capitalizing on First-Mover Advantage, and High-End Clients: DocuSign



DocuSign’s core area of business is providing digital signatures for business contracts. It shines in terms of productivity tools for helping the transition to digital workflows of formerly paper and time-intensive processes, such as assembling medical records or documenting court processes.

Story continues