Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The analysts covering CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. At CA$15.80, shares are up 9.5% in the past 7 days. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from CI Financial's five analysts is for revenues of CA$2.6b in 2022, which would reflect a chunky 11% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 20% to CA$2.88. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$3.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$2.86 in 2022. Indeed we can see that the consensus opinion has undergone some fundamental changes following the recent consensus updates, with a substantial drop in revenues and some minor tweaks to earnings numbers.

View our latest analysis for CI Financial

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

The average price target was steady at CA$19.33 even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on CI Financial, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CA$25.00 and the most bearish at CA$14.50 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 20% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 5.3% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 13% per year. It's pretty clear that CI Financial's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that CI Financial's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of CI Financial going forwards.

