Revenue Beat: KATEK SE Beat Analyst Estimates By 11%

Shareholders of KATEK SE (FRA:KTEK) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to €18.20 following its latest third-quarter results. KATEK beat revenue forecasts by a solid 11% to hit €180m. Statutory earnings per share came in at €0.70, in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from KATEK's twin analysts is for revenues of €753.6m in 2023, which would reflect a decent 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with KATEK forecast to report a statutory profit of €1.25 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €715.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.23 in 2023. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the small lift in revenue estimates.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, the consensus price target 7.7% to €30.00, perhaps suggesting thatthe analysts have become more pessimistic about the lack of earnings growth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that KATEK's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 14% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 26% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 11% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while KATEK's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for KATEK going out as far as 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - KATEK has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

