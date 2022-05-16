Revenue Assurance Market to Expand at CAGR of 10.03% During 2022-2030 | Increasing Number of Online & Mobile Banking Network Services Will Offer Potential Opportunities for The Market Growth, Says The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

The rise in the favourable business environment & strong customer support continues to buoy up creative projects, and technology spending in emerging region assist to drive the revenue assurance market growth.

Newark, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global revenue assurance market is expected to grow from USD 4.60 Billion in 2020 to USD 12.26 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12658

Revenue assurance leads to the set of principles or activities that allow institutions to accurately grab remuneration for all the products sold or services supplied. A revenue assurance service utilizes process advancement methods that enhance profits, revenues, and cash flows without affecting the demand & supply. Revenue Assurance in a telco environment protects many business & technical aspects. A telecom institution's revenue chain is usually a complex set of inter-related technologies & methods delivering seamless services to the end customer. Case management ability in revenue assurance should provide a 360-degree viewpoint of a given case.
The increasing incidence of revenue assurance is anticipated to expand demand for the revenue assurance market during the projection period. The factors such as increasing penetration of complicated business models in emerging economies, increasing complex business environment & practices, growing adoption of digital solutions by SMEs, enhancing transaction data, increase in the internet penetration, rising revenue loss due to multiple fakes, adoption of advanced technologies like big data, ML, & IoT, and grow in subscription-based business models are propelling the market growth. This outbreak of COVID has positively influenced the revenue assurance industry and is anticipated to experience significant growth during the projection timeframe. During this epidemic period, most staffers began to choose the WFH option due to the availability of stable connectivity networks. Many businesses focus on generating an enterprise model, including recurring billing on detecting revenue losses due to fake trades.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/revenue-assurance-market-12658

Key players operating in the global revenue assurance market are Araxxe, Accenture plc, Amdocs, Subex Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Tech Mahindra Limited, TEOCO, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, International Business Machines Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, WeDo Technologies, and among others. To enhance their market position in the global revenue assurance market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

● For instance, in May 2018, Amdocs supported Safaricom’s launch of new digital services with end-to-end revenue assurance abilities to enhance the consumer experience. Safaricom proactively covers against revenue leakage & optimizes revenue while maintaining operational expenses at a minimum.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12658

By 2030, the cloud segment is likely to dominate the market.

The deployment model segment is divided into cloud and on-premise. By 2030, the cloud segment is likely to dominate the market. Revenue assurance industry share will be bolstered by rising demand for cloud-based revenue assurance solutions, cost-effectiveness, and easy operation across different enterprises. Also, this segment is anticipated to dominate market growth because the cloud allows operators to have high agility, speed, and effective management of revenue and fraud.

By 2030, the services segment is likely to dominate the market.

The component segment is divided into services and software. By 2030, the services segment is likely to dominate the market. Moreover, the rapidly growing number of institutions consulting for managed services is one of the propelling factors of this segment. Further, with the rising demand for revenue assurance solutions, the services portfolio is predicted to rise due to the industry's dependency on human interaction for growth & development.

The telecom vertical led the market with a market share of 26.36% and a market value of around 1.21 billion in 2020.

The vertical segment is divided into retail, telecom, BFSI, healthcare, energy & utilities, and others. The telecom vertical led the market with a market share of 26.36% and a market value of around 1.21 billion in 2020. The rising incidence of telecom fraud is the propelling factor of the market segment growth. Further, the telecom demon has long been hassled amidst revenue leakages. Additionally, with the increasing competition from incorporating media such as the internet, telecom products must include faster & better technology to match the required standards set through the regulatory bodies.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Revenue Assurance Market:

● North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)
● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
● South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
● Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region occurred as the largest market for the global revenue assurance market with a market share of 37.9% and a market value of around 885.36 in 2020. North America currently dominates the revenue assurance market due to the increasing awareness about the severe effects of revenue leakages on an institution’s overall profitability. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show the fastest CAGR of 13.6% over the projection period. This is due to the booming telecom sector in the region. In addition to this, the rapid growth in the telecommunication webs like 4G, especially in the developing economies like Australia, India, and China, is predicted to fuel the market size in Asia-Pacific.

About the report:

The global revenue assurance market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12658/single

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to the ice after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone. Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over a 2:42

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

    BOSTON (AP) — The players dream of it. The fans look forward to it. Game 7. And on Saturday, there will be three of them. The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat: back-to-back-to-back seventh games that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. “It’s goi

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Métis youth swimmer becomes 1st transgender male to compete in Manitoba

    Kahnay Johnson is breaking barriers in the Manitoba swim world by being the first transgender male to compete in the province. On May 7, the 15-year-old Métis swimmer and member of the St. James Seals Swim Club officially competed in the male category in the Bison Sprint Invitational Meet hosted by the University of Manitoba Bisons swim team in Winnipeg. "It was really cool, it was a little scary, but I think everything's a little scary [the] first time around," he said. Kahnay ended up with som

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.