What Is Revenio Group Oyj's (HEL:REG1V) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Revenio Group Oyj (HEL:REG1V) shares have continued recent momentum with a 41% gain in the last month alone. Zooming out, the annual gain of 151% knocks our socks off.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Revenio Group Oyj's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 54.68 that there is some investor optimism about Revenio Group Oyj. The image below shows that Revenio Group Oyj has a higher P/E than the average (35.2) P/E for companies in the medical equipment industry.

HLSE:REG1V Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Revenio Group Oyj shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Revenio Group Oyj saw earnings per share improve by 7.6% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 17% annually, over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Revenio Group Oyj's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 0.5% of Revenio Group Oyj's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Revenio Group Oyj's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 54.7, Revenio Group Oyj is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. Given the debt is only modest, and earnings are already moving in the right direction, it's not surprising that the market expects continued improvement. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Revenio Group Oyj over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 38.7 back then to 54.7 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

But note: Revenio Group Oyj may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

