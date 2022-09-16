Do Revenge review – biting Netflix comedy updates Strangers on a Train

Adrian Horton
·4 min read

Do Revenge, a sharp Netflix dark comedy starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke as vengeance-obsessed high schoolers, is a virtual parade of teen movie nostalgia – a shopping mall of homages, if you will. The students at posh Rosehill Academy in Miami wear ludicrously elaborate outfits, a la Clueless. Popular kids lounge on a fountain, a la Scream. There’s a tour of Rosehill’s cliques – the zodiac thoughts club, the theater nerds – a la Mean Girls and 10 Things I Hate About You. As in She’s All That or Clueless or countless others, Mendes’s Drea, a stone-cold striver singularly focused on getting into – where else? – Yale, gives awkward newcomer Eleanor (Hawke) a makeover. Rosehill’s principal, the only adult character, is played by 90s star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Related: Clerks III review – family reunion for Kevin Smith’s convenience store comedy

It would be easy for a film to get lost in the reference sauce, but Do Revenge, written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Celeste Ballard, thankfully strings together the familiar tributes and tropes with updated allusions aimed for Gen Z. The Rosehill elite drop such Twitter-speak as “choosing violence”, “safe space”, and “as a fellow woman of color” with delicious disdain. The no-skips soundtrack pairs such 90s nods as Meredith Brooks, Hole and Fatboy Slim with contemporary needle drops from Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, MUNA and Caroline Polachek’s So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings. (Amanda Yamate and Este Haim, of the band Haim, created the effective neo-noir score.) The school’s golden boy, ultra-rich louche Max (Euphoria’s Austin Abrams) has painted nails and ample jewelry – more faux-sensitive boy than jock, Harry Styles than John Tucker.

Like this summer’s Honor Society, Paramount’s surprisingly sharp-toothed teen movie about a girl so singularly obsessed with getting into Harvard that she seduces a competitor to tank his grades, Do Revenge leans more into the campy satire side of the American teen movie canon. Its outsized mean girl ruthlessness with a candy-coated shell, led by Mendes and Hawke’s commanding performances, is a biting, if overlong, good time.

In particular, Mendes’s six years on Riverdale have refined her performance of a popular bitch with secret vulnerability to a fine, relishable point. Her Drea, though looking fully adult (Mendes is 28), tears up a scene – and everyone around her as Rosehill’s queen bee, an overachiever over-compensating for middle-class roots (her single mother, off-screen, is a nurse). That is, until her sex tape, intended for boyfriend Max, gets leaked, and she becomes an overnight social pariah; these kinds of things, she states a bit too baldly, never hurt the guy’s reputation. At a summer tennis camp in ritzy Palm Beach, she meets transfer student Eleanor, still fuming from a rumor started years ago by fellow camper Carissa (Ava Capri).

Robinson, the film’s director (following Netflix’s 2019 romcom Someone Great), has said that her initial inspiration was Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train, but instead of two men exchanging murder assignments, these two murderously bitter high school girls swap revenge targets, “like a fucked-up task rabbit”. Drea searches for dirt in Carissa’s school garden, where she’s banished as punishment for slapping Max for leaking the video – and begins to fall for Carissa’s best friend Russ (Ms Marvel’s Rish Shah), the unassuming (but still hot) nerd a la Penn Badgley in John Tucker Must Die. Glowed-up Eleanor infiltrates Max’s social circle to obtain evidence that he’s not the “ally” he claims to be with his hilariously titled Cis-Hetero Men Championing Female Identifying Students League – and falls for his sister Gabbi (Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between’s Talia Ryder), who sees through her act.

The revenge plots quickly escalate to the indefensible, such as repeating the original sin of leaking personal messages. After a well-delivered twist about two-thirds of the way through, things spiral into a cascade of sociopathic behavior (and justifications for said behavior). At 118 minutes, Do Revenge is too bloated to carry that much oneupmanship. It is refreshing, as Mendes and Hawke have said, to have two lead female characters completely uninterested in likability, to use a deeply loaded term, but you do need someone to root for in a two-hour movie; campy narcissism can only engage for so long. And even at its too-long runtime, there seem to be scenes missing – Eleanor and Gabbi seem to already know each other when they first meet at school, Drea and Russ establish a connection in less than two scenes, and feminist Gabbi’s relationship with her brother remains murky.

Still, Do Revenge offers enough refreshing zaps to actually leave a mark. Robinson’s slick direction, vibrant production design from Hillary Gurtler and deliciously gaudy outfits from costume designer Alana Morshead land it in the upper echelon of visual quality for Netflix movies. And though I don’t necessarily see lines such as “your new vibe is high status cunt” sticking as well as, say, “get in loser, we’re going shopping,” Do Revenge still delivers zingers as one of the better recent entries in a beloved genre.

  • Do Revenge is available on Netflix on 16 September

Latest Stories

  • Jays score early, often in 11-7 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBIs, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run homer as Toronto’s bottom of the order led an early onslaught in an 11-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. All 11 Blue Jays runs came in the first four innings, helping Kevin Gausman to his fourth consecutive win. The Blue Jays are a season-best 18 games over .500 and pulled within one-half

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Canadian Cooper Gallant first overall heading into final three Bassmaster Open events

    Canadian Cooper Gallant finds himself in an enviable position heading into the home stretch of the '22 Bassmaster Open schedule. Gallant, 24, of Bowmanville, Ont., leads the overall standings through six-of-nine events. A top-three finish following the season-ending tournament Oct. 20-22 on Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Jasper, Texas, would secure Gallant a spot next year on the Bassmaster Elite Series -- the top pro bass circuit in the U.S. "My head's still down, there's still a lot of work to do,"

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • For NBA team owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Why Blue Jays are allowing Ross Stripling to pitch deeper into games

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised Ross Stripling's ability to execute a game plan as the right-hander has started to consistently log longer outings.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co