Revealed: The new workers who will be exempt from Test and Trace ‘pings’

The number of pings exceeded 600,000 in a week, figures show (PA) (PA Wire)

Train and lorry drivers are the latest workers to be exempt from self-isolation if they are “pinged” by the NHS Test and Trace app, it has been reported.

More than 600,000 people were told to self-isolate after coming into contact with a Covid case in the week until July 14, sparking train cancellations and food shortages.

On Thursday, the government said supermarket depot staff and suppliers at 500 sites will be permitted to skip quarantine if they are double jabbed and test negative.

Police officers, food manufacturers and border officials will also be exempt.

According to The Times, the scheme will be extended to cover two new sectors - the transport and freight industry.

Another 100 testing sites will be set up for the two sectors.

The plan to allow critical workers to avoid quarantine is intended to run until August 16, when a wider relaxation for fully vaccinated people is expected to take place.

But Boris Johnson is facing mounting calls from businesses to immediately end quarantine for anyone who has had both doses a Covid vaccine.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan teamed up with industry bodies including UK Hospitality and the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the capital’s branch of the Federation of Small Businesses to demand the PM relax the rules.

Amid rising coronavirus cases, they warned that staff shortages in different industries are being “exacerbated” and leading to temporary closure as a result of the “pingdemic”.

“The summer months are crucial for many businesses’ recovery and their ability to recover must not be put in jeopardy,” they said.

“We are therefore calling on you to ensure that the necessary testing is in place to enable people who have been double vaccinated for longer than two weeks and pinged by the NHS Covid app, to immediately return to work, following a negative PCR test, rather than having to self-isolate.”

