Revealed: The words which sent Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho into meltdown

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United future is as uncertain as ever following an epic rant on Monday night.

The Red Devils were downed 3-0 on their own home turf as Harry Kane and Lucas Moura put United to the sword.

In a press conference following the heavy defeat, Mourinho lashed out at journalists in a moment of madness before exiting the room.

He said: “I won three Premier League titles, more than the other 19 managers. Respect please.”

But what set about the rant from the manager who has tasted top flight success with Chelsea?

Aside from the heavy defeat, the ‘lack’ of transfer funds and perceived backing from Ed Woodward, it appears it took only four words for the Portuguese manager to lose his cool.


In fact, it was the Guardian’s Jamie Jackson who prompted the meltdown, after Mourinho insisted he didn’t know his best back four.

“You lost 3-0, though,” were the words which did the damage.

Could they prove to be the beginning of a chain which sees Mourinho sacked sooner rather than later?

