Revealed: the universities being shortlisted by young Londoners
Figures from Unifrog, the destinations platform used by more than 2,800 secondary schools, shows that Londoners are aiming high, with Russell Group institutions generating the most interest across the board.
The data, covering January to September this year, suggests pupils at private schools are prepared to travel that bit further. Universities in Scotland feature in both their top-10s, while their state school counterparts have selected more institutions in and around London.
State school top 10: Russell Group
King’s College London
University College London
Queen Mary University of London
Manchester
Cambridge
Oxford
Imperial College, London
Warwick
Durham
Bristol
State school top 10: Non-Russell Group
City University of London
Bath
St Andrews, Fife
Loughborough
Royal Holloway, London
Brunel University, Uxbridge
Greenwich
Lancaster
Kingston
Westminster
Independent school top 10: Russell Group
Durham
University College London
Manchester
Oxford
Bristol
Exeter
Cambridge
Edinburgh
Kings College London
Leeds
Independent school top 10: Non-Russell Group
St Andrews, Fife
Bath
Loughborough
Royal Holloway, London
Leicester
Sussex
City University of London
Reading
Surrey
East Anglia
For more expert education support and career advice visit The Evening Standard’s Step Up Expo at London Olympia, 3-4 February 2023; stepupexpo.co.uk