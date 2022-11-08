Revealed: the universities being shortlisted by young Londoners

(King’s College London)

Figures from Unifrog, the destinations platform used by more than 2,800 secondary schools, shows that Londoners are aiming high, with Russell Group institutions generating the most interest across the board.

The data, covering January to September this year, suggests pupils at private schools are prepared to travel that bit further. Universities in Scotland feature in both their top-10s, while their state school counterparts have selected more institutions in and around London.

State school top 10: Russell Group

King’s College London

University College London

Queen Mary University of London

Manchester

Cambridge

Oxford

Imperial College, London

Warwick

Durham

Bristol

State school top 10: Non-Russell Group

St Andrews University (Handout)

City University of London

Bath

St Andrews, Fife

Loughborough

Royal Holloway, London

Brunel University, Uxbridge

Greenwich

Lancaster

Kingston

Westminster

Independent school top 10: Russell Group

The University of Manchester (Handout)

Durham

University College London

Manchester

Oxford

Bristol

Exeter

Cambridge

Edinburgh

Kings College London

Leeds

Independent school top 10: Non-Russell Group

A sporting fixture between Bath and Cardiff Met University (Handout)

St Andrews, Fife

Bath

Loughborough

Royal Holloway, London

Leicester

Sussex

City University of London

Reading

Surrey

East Anglia

For more expert education support and career advice visit The Evening Standard’s Step Up Expo at London Olympia, 3-4 February 2023; stepupexpo.co.uk