Revealed: The truth of the chaos that engulfed Derby County – and how they plan to bounce back

The full extent of Derby County's financial meltdown can be revealed as the club prepare to launch a new era under lifelong fan David Clowes.

Derby play their first game of the new season against Oxford United on Saturday, their first in the third tier of English football since 1986, against a backdrop of cautious optimism and renewed hope.

Eleven new players have arrived and over 16,000 season tickets have been sold, a remarkable turnaround for a club that was teetering on the brink of oblivion as little as five weeks ago.

Telegraph Sport can disclose startling new details about the chaos that engulfed Derby, including:

Debts to HMRC exceeded a staggering £35million, which will finally be paid back later this month;

Wayne Rooney missed the first full week of training before his shock resignation;

The EFL has imposed a strict business plan which means the club's spending cannot surpass £8m-a-season for the next two years.

Clowes and his firm, Clowes Developments, are now targeting a substantial rebuilding job after completing their £52m takeover on July 1.

Stability, integrity and progress are the three watchwords, plus transparent communication with supporters. While the obvious target will be a swift return to the Championship, Derby are determined to introduce sustainable and measured long-term planning, and a sound infrastructure.

Under the Football League’s business plan they can only sign free agents or loan players and cannot pay more than £12,000-a-week in wages, which includes bonuses and National Insurance. However, players including Conor Hourihane, Tom Barkhuizen and James Chester all rejected more lucrative offers elsewhere to join Derby.

In the dressing room, there is a sense that this is the start of an exciting new journey. With Rooney resigning last month, there is also a feeling that despite his impressive work under such chaotic circumstances, Derby can rebuild under the radar and away from the spotlight.

Rooney was worn down by the constant firefighting and was absent for nearly all of the first full week of pre-season training at Moor Farm as he considered his future.

When he reported on the Friday he informed administrators Quantuma and Derby’s chief executive Stephen Pearce that he was stepping down.

Rooney’s former assistant, Liam Rosenior, will be given a chance to earn the job on a permanent basis and is desperate to play his part in Derby’s revival. Pride Park will be sold out for the visit of Oxford on Saturday.

“I can’t wait for the atmosphere and feeling in the stadium, and we are in a really good place to repay those supporters,” said Rosenior. “It’s my job to make sure we go out every game and give everything, and make sure the fans enjoy watching us.”

Clowes, who stood on the old Baseball Ground terraces as a child, is reluctant to create any more upheaval and is focusing on clearing up the mess he inherited.

HMRC are owed an eye-watering £35 million, a bill that will be settled next month in one lump sum after a deal was negotiated. It will not be for the full amount but is still a significant debt cleared.

Around £20m was paid back to MSD, the American private investment company, and £5m is still outstanding to Arsenal on two transfer instalments for record signing Krystian Bielik.

Derby will make the first payment in late August before the final amount is settled next year. Bielik, the Poland international, is Derby’s highest earner and likely to leave as he wants to play at this year’s World Cup.

Academy decimated over last two years

While 11 staff members were made redundant and around 15 resigned during the nine months of administration, the collateral damage of Derby’s financial problems was the club’s revered academy.

It has been completely decimated over the last two years, with homegrown players such as Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe, Kaide Gordon, Omari Kellyman, Dylan Williams, Morgan Whittaker, Luke Plange and Kain Ryan all being sold.

Three under-15s were sold to Manchester United for a tiny sum, to provide cash-flow at a critical time. Malcolm Ebiowei was sold to Crystal Palace last month despite Derby offering the teenage attacker a lucrative new deal. Palace offered just £30,000 so the dispute will go to a tribunal.

Republic of Ireland under-21 winger Festy Ebosele also signed for Udinese, with Derby receiving about £290,000 in training compensation when he officially registered on July 1.

Derby estimate it could take up to five years to rebuild the academy but that is one of the primary objectives for Clowes. Maintaining the club’s Category One status is imperative.

Relations with the Football League are now vastly improved, following the frequent disputes with former owner Mel Morris, and club staff are confident that season ticket sales will top 17,000 soon.

This may have been the most tortuous period in their 138-year history, but most Derby supporters are just thankful there is still a club to support this weekend.