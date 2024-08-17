Revealed – Terms Of Young Inter Milan Winger’s Loan To Portuguese Side Aves

Issiaka Kamate will make the move from Inter Milan to Aves on an initial loan deal with a purchase option and buyback option.

Today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, report that the purchase option in the deal will be worth €2 million while Inter will have a €2.3 million buyback clause.

Kamate is certainly likely to leave Inter this summer.

The Frenchman has been a part of the Nerazzurri’s youth team setup since 2020.

The 20-year-old has played for Inter at various youth team levels. Last campaign he played for the Nerazzurri’s Primavera or Under-19 team.

Kamate has yet to make a competitive senior appearance for Inter.

However, the Frenchman has trained with the first team, and has made appearances in the Nerazzurri’s preseason friendly matches under Simone Inzaghi this summer.

A versatile player, Kamate can play in both attacking and more defensive wide roles. He has featured at wingback in preseason.

There has been some transfer interest in Kamate this summer.

Hellas Verona had registered an interest in the 20-year-old. He was reportedly part of the talks between the Gialloblu and the Nerazzurri regarding defender Juan Cabal, before Cabal joined Juventus.

Then, there has been Anderlecht.

The Belgian side have been in talks with Inter to try and sign Kamate.

However, reports indicate that a big sticking point in the talks between Inter and Anderlecht had been the Nerazzurri’s insistence on a buyback option.

Inter did not want to lose control of Kamate’s future for good. On the other hand, Anderlecht wanted to be able to sign Kamate permanently.

However, Aves are happy to include a buyback option in the deal.

Therefore, Kamate is headed to the Portuguese club on loan for this season.

Aves will have a purchase option to sign the Frenchman on a permanent basis for €2 million at the end of the campaign.

But then Inter could sign Kamate right back for €2.3 million.