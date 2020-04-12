Revealed: surge in domestic violence during Covid-19 crisis

Shocking statistics revealed that domestic violence has surged since the start of the coronavirus lockdown, as the home secretary, Priti Patel, insisted that help for all victims of abuse was available.

Patel said that all support services were operating “during this difficult time” and promised that assistance was available for anyone at risk.

The UK’s largest domestic abuse charity, Refuge, has reported a 700% increase in calls to its helpline in a single day, while a separate helpline for perpetrators of domestic abuse seeking help to change their behaviour received 25% more calls after the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sandra Horley, chief executive of Refuge, said: “We welcome the government’s support at this critical time. We have worked around the clock to ensure our frontline specialist services remain open and accessible to women experiencing domestic abuse.

“We hope the government’s campaign will reach the tens of thousands of women experiencing domestic abuse.”

The Home Office campaign, which is promoted under the Twitter hashtag #YouAreNotAlone, will encourage the public to show their solidarity for victims.

Patel said: “Coronavirus has opened Britain’s enormous heart and shown our love and compassion for one another as we come together to help those most in need. I am now asking this nation to use that amazing compassion and community spirit to embrace those trapped in the horrific cycle of abuse.”

Her intervention came as hotel chains and women’s charities called on the government to offer alternative accommodation to help women and children escape domestic abuse.

Last week campaign groups Southall Black Sisters and Compassion in Politics wrote to hotel chains asking them to open up rooms to those fleeing abuse, including domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The response from hotels – including some of the country’s largest chains – has been overwhelmingly positive. However, the hoteliers say that the UK government must follow the lead of France and Italy and now offer financial support to underwrite the costs of opening their rooms and providing meals to occupants.

A letter to Patel, signed by a coalition of women’s charities, says: “We believe that the offer made by the hotels represents a vital opportunity for the government to work with the women’s sector and with hotels to deliver a national action plan on VAWG and Covid-19. As of today, hotels and specialist services are ready to support abused women and children. We are waiting for the government to play its part.”

This week the Home Office will begin publishing adverts raising awareness of where people can seek help on social media. It will also announce it is working with charities and the domestic abuse commissioner to provide an additional £2m to bolster domestic abuse helplines and online support.

As cities have gone into lockdown across the world to stop the spread of coronavirus, incidents of domestic violence have reportedly increased. In China’s Hubei province, the centre of the initial coronavirus outbreak, domestic violence reports to police more than tripled in one county during the lockdown in February.

The campaign will publicise support available, including the freephone, 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline number – 0808 2000 247 – run by Refuge, and nationaldahelpline.org.uk.