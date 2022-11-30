Revealed: The stats that show Harry Kane isn't playing as a striker and the Raheem Sterling dilemma

Matt Law
·9 min read
Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling - Frank Augstein /AP
Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling - Frank Augstein /AP

Gareth Southgate is facing one of his biggest-ever England selection dilemmas over whether or not to recall Raheem Sterling ahead of Sunday’s last-16 World Cup clash against Senegal.

England manager Southgate must decide whether or not to start Sterling, who has been one of his key players for the past four-and-a-half years for a game that could ultimately decide his fate.

While defeat by Senegal would not prompt the Football Association to sack Southgate, it would most likely lead to him vacating his post.

Telegraph Sport has obtained the Fifa data that has been sent to Southgate and his backroom staff, and it does not make encouraging reading for Sterling.

Marcus Rashford netted twice against Wales to put himself in contention to win the World Cup Golden Boot and the stats that Southgate will have received make it even harder to drop the Manchester United forward.

Marcus Rashford - Shaun Botterill /Getty Images
Marcus Rashford - Shaun Botterill /Getty Images

And it comes as former England international Joe Cole called on Southgate to stick with Rashford ahead of Sterling, writing in his Telegraph Sport column on Thursday that he would continue with the same front three who started against Wales.

“On the left side I would stick with Marcus Rashford,” writes Cole. “He looks like a totally different player now to what he was last year. He is happy and confident and sometimes you just have to go with that moment. Two weeks ago you would never have put him ahead of Raheem and Bukayo [Saka] but World Cups change quickly. Alongside Harry Kane and Phil Foden, Rashford gives the front three that pace.”

Foden also scored against Wales and he and Saka, who netted twice in the victory over Iran, can make a better case for selection against Senegal than Sterling, according to the data.

Sterling scored in the first game against Iran, but, like many of his team-mates, struggled to make an impact against the USA before being substituted, and he remained on the bench for the Wales victory.

While he and his staff will no doubt consider all the data at their disposal, Southgate will be mindful of the fact that Sterling has delivered for him at major tournaments in the past and could yet prove himself as the man for the big occasion again.

Sterling has been a key man for Southgate and scored against Iran last week - Matthew Ashton /Getty Images
Sterling has been a key man for Southgate and scored against Iran last week - Matthew Ashton /Getty Images

Fifa send their training centre data, which Telegraph Sport has obtained and broken down, to each nation after every game, along with enhanced dataset, tracking data and eight different video feeds, three of which are dedicated tactical cameras.

Other than casting doubt over Sterling’s place, the data has also highlighted the fact Kane is yet to pose a goal threat for England at the World Cup and has effectively been operating as a false nine.

Having assisted three times, Kane’s position is not under threat and Southgate has proved in the past, as in the case of Harry Maguire, that he is prepared to ignore stats and keep faith with players who have consistently performed for him.

Sterling, who has scored 20 England goals, was a key member of Southgate’s team that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and was England’s best player in the run to the final of the European Championships, scoring three goals in the tournament.

Telegraph Sport has obtained Fifa’s training centre data for all three of England’s group games to find out what worked, what didn’t, who should be in and who might face a battle to get back into Southgate’s team. And the data, which gets sent directly to each nation to digest, may provide some answers.

Kane has been England’s false nine

Harry Kane became the first England player since David Beckham 20 years ago to assist three goals at a World Cup by setting up Phil Foden against Wales. But the striker got nowhere near scoring himself during the three Group B games, which may be some concern with tougher tests on the horizon. Kane registered a total of four attempts across the Iran, United States and Wales games, with none of them hitting the target. While he is still considered a traditional number nine for England, the evidence would actually suggest he is playing as more of a false nine.

Harry Kane vs Wales - Francois Nel /Getty Images
Harry Kane vs Wales - Francois Nel /Getty Images

Kane has completed 69 sprints in total so far, which is fewer than Foden produced against Wales alone and suggests he has not been looking to get in behind defenders. England’s captain has so far been more comfortable with ball into his feet and looking for a run from a team-mate, as he did for Marcus Rashford against Iran and again in the early stages against Wales. Kane has also pulled wide on a number of occasions, producing brilliant crosses from which Raheem Sterling scored against Iran and Foden netted against Wales. He attempted the same number of crosses as he did efforts on goal in the group stage.

Shots (on target): Kane 4 (0), Rashford 9 (6), Sterling 1 (1), Saka 4 (3), Foden 5 (1).
Sprints: Kane 69, Rashford 77, Sterling 89, Saka 89, Foden 93.
Crosses (completed): Kane 4 (2), Rashford 2 (0), Sterling 0, Saka 2 (1), Foden 8 (3).

Does Southgate stay loyal to Sterling or stick with Rashford and Foden?

Marcus Rashford has put himself firmly in the race for the World Cup golden boot with his three goals so far and it is hard to think of any other nation debating whether or not their leading scorer at the tournament should keep his place. Unsurprisingly, the data supports the fact that Rashford has been England’s best forward player, despite a relatively poor first half against Wales.

Even in England’s first game against Iran, in which Rashford appeared as a 71st minute substitute, he managed two attempts on goal, scoring from one of them. And as a 78th minute substitute against the United States, Rashford was on target with an effort, which was better than Kane, Bukayo Saka or Sterling.

Rashford has clocked higher speeds than Saka and Sterling, who, other than his goal against Iran, is yet to make much of an impact. The Manchester United man also completed two of two tackles against Wales, one of which, on Ben Davies, resulted in Kane crossing for Foden to score.

On numbers alone, Saka has a better case than Sterling to come back in for the last-16 match against Sengal. Foden, however, not only scored against Wales, but was also third in the running stats by covering 10,586 metres, which was far more than Saka’s best of 8,881 against the USA.

Distance covered (m): Rashford 13,213, Foden 14,468, Sterling 15,415, Saka 16,773.
Top speed (km/h): Rashford 34.2, Foden 33.6, Sterling 32.7, Saka 32.3.
Tackles (completed): Rashford 2/2, Foden 1/0, Sterling 3/0, Saka 7/0.
Top passing %: Rashford 100 (v USA), Foden 89 (v Iran), Sterling 95 (v USA), Saka 81 (v Iran).

England’s unsung heroes

Goals and assists are the easiest measure of performances, which would put Rashford and Kane near the top of the list. But two of England’s unsung heroes so far have been John Stones and Declan Rice, who are arguably Southgate’s most important players.

West Ham United captain Rice was one of England’s best passers of the ball in all three of the group games, with Stones alongside him in the top two against Iran and the United States. Stones is the man England use most to build from the back and he found Rice on 22 occasions in the victory over Iran, and 11 times in the draw with the USA. Southgate’s midfield reshuffle against Wales meant that Stones passed to Jordan Henderson 10 times, with Rice collecting the ball from Harry Magure and Luke Shaw more often.

Rice ran the furthest of all of England’s players against Iran and the USA, offered for the ball more than any other player in both of those games and regained possession better than his team-mates in England’s opening game. The USA stifled Rice slightly by asking their forwards to drop deep to mark him, which prompted Southgate to bring in Henderson for the Wales game and give Stones and Maguire two deeper midfielders to look for when passing out from the back.

Top individual distances (m): Rice (v Iran) 12,846, Rice (v USA) 12,086, Bellingham (v Wales) 10,828.
Top England passing %: Iran - Stones 98, Rice 96, USA - Stones 98, Rice 96, Wales - Rice 98, Walker 96.
Most offers: Rice 149 v Iran, Rice 100 v USA, Bellingham 129 v Wales.

Players needed their day off

Southgate rewarded his squad with milkshakes and a day off following the victory over Wales that secured England’s last-16 date with Senegal. While England cruised to victory on Tuesday night, there was evidence that Wednesday’s day of rest came at just the right time. Southgate’s team has covered less ground with each passing match, as the 106.2km they ran against Wales was 13km less than they managed in the thrashing of Iran the previous week.

After three games in nine days the England plays needed their day off on Wednesday fortified by a milkshake - Ina Fassbender /AFP
After three games in nine days the England plays needed their day off on Wednesday fortified by a milkshake - Ina Fassbender /AFP

The speed of running also decreased, as the 15.6km high speed England covered against Iran fell to 12.9km in the victory over Wales. Most encouraging for Southgate was that the quality of his team’s passing remained high throughout the three group games, never dropping below 89 per cent and long balls only accounted for two per cent of England’s passing in the Iran, USA and Wales matches.

Southgate’s decision to freshen up his team for the final group game paid dividends with Henderson and Foden finishing second and third for distance covered and Walker producing the second-best passing accuracy. The introduction of Henderson also seemed to help Bellingham, who ran the furthest of any England player and offered for the ball more than anybody else.

England distances (km): v Iran 119.2, v USA 112.4,  vWales 106.2.
High speed distance covered (km): v Iran 15.6km, v USA 15.3km, v Wales 12.9km.
England passing (percentage): v Iran 90, v USA 89, v Wales 90.
Number of passes (completed): v Iran 809 (730), v USA 550 (488), v Wales 588 (529).

Latest Stories

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Embiid returns from injury, powers 76ers past Hawks 104-101

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid sank the go-ahead 14-footer with 18.6 seconds left and scored 30 points in his return from a sprained left foot to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Embiid showed why he is so valuable to the Sixers when he twisted inside for a bucket with 56 seconds remaining that pulled the Sixers within 100-99. The Sixers forced a shot clock violation with 31 seconds left and that's when their All-Star center went to work for h

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Seahawks happy to be home for a while, set to host Raiders

    SEATTLE (AP) — There was an underrated aspect to what the Seattle Seahawks accomplished through their first 10 games and their surprising surge to the top of the NFC West. They did most of it away from home and flew plenty of miles in the process — most recently to Germany, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their bye week. That changes beginning Sunday, when the Seahawks (6-4) return to Lumen Field and host the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle, which is tied with San Fra

  • Having scored at the World Cup, Canadian men now look to get one final result

    UMM ŞALĀL ‘ALĪ, Qatar — Canadian defender Alistair Johnston knew something good was coming when he saw Tajon Buchanan launch his cross into the Croatian penalty box. "We have a saying — we like to call it a 'goal ball,'" said Johnston, a CF Montreal fullback/wingback who can deliver a fine cross in his own right. "As soon as it leaves your foot, as the guy who's put in the cross, you just know that ball's got goal written all over it. As soon as it left his foot, I said that in my head — goal ba

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)