Revealed: Soviet spies targeted George Orwell during Spanish civil war

They had a common enemy in General Franco’s fascist-backed army, but that did not stop legions of communists, revolutionaries and anarchists in 1930s Spain warring among themselves, fuelled by internecine rivalries and paranoia.

Now, new evidence has emerged that one of the most famous international fighters on the Republican side of the Spanish civil war was under surveillance by communist military intelligence.

George Orwell, whose book Homage to Catalonia became a celebrated account of fighting in the civil war, and his wife Eileen were spied on in Barcelona at the time of a vicious internal conflict on the Republican side of the war in May 1937.

Reports on the couple’s actions, lodged in a Moscow archive after the war, were unearthed by author Giles Tremlett while researching a book, The International Brigades: Fascism, Freedom and the Spanish Civil War, published by Bloomsbury on 15 October.

“The papers are documentary evidence that not only Orwell, but also his wife Eileen, were being watched closely. They add fuel to the thesis that Orwell developed in Homage to Catalonia, and later in Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four, that Stalin was intent on transforming communism from a social and political ideal into a tyranny headed by a single man,” Tremlett told the Observer.

Orwell – whose real name was Eric Blair – was among 35,000 idealists from 80 countries who travelled to Spain to fight an uprising against the country’s democratic government in July 1936 led by future dictator General Francisco Franco.

The author had originally intended to sign up with the communist-dominated International Brigades, but was rejected after a fractious meeting with Harry Pollitt, head of the Communist Party of Great Britain. Instead, Orwell turned to the Independent Labour party which backed the anti-Stalinist, pro-Trotsky Poum (the United Marxist Workers party).

In May 1937, internal conflict between Republican forces saw Poum members fighting government troops in Barcelona. The clashes were sparked by Poum and anarchist insistence that carrying out a full-blooded revolution on the Republican side was just as important as defeating Franco – which the government disagreed with.

In Homage to Catalonia, Orwell described a “horrible atmosphere” in Barcelona, the product of “fear, suspicion, hatred, censored newspapers, crammed jails, enormous food queues and prowling gangs of armed men”.

Reports on Poum members were drawn up by the International Brigades’ branch of the military intelligence service, which was led by members of the Moscow-based Communist International, Comintern. They show the level of paranoia among a hard core of Stalinists in both the Republican army and the International Brigades.

