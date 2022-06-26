Revealed: scandal of England’s ‘inadequate’ private children’s homes

Niamh McIntyre, Karl Martinsson, Michael Savage and Shanti Das
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

More than 100 privately run children’s homes in England with serious failings have been branded inadequate by inspectors, with several found to have links to private equity firms, an Observer investigation has found.

Poorly trained staff, chaotic management and a series of incidents that left children’s safety in danger were cited in official reports by Ofsted, which inspects children’s homes, as it concluded they were providing inadequate care. Several have closed since inspectors raised concerns.

The Observer examined the most recent Ofsted inspection of private children’s care homes. It found that 114 homes were given the lowest “inadequate” rating, which triggers further investigations. Of those, about 20 were run by providers with links to private equity. It comes amid continued frustration with the “broken” provision of children’s care homes.

Private firms now play a large role in providing care, with more than three-quarters of homes in England run by the sector in 2021. Local government figures have also pointed to the growing role of private equity, warning that the pursuit of profits and debt that can follow is not a sound basis upon which to run care homes.

Anntoinette Bramble, chair of the Local Government Association’s children and young people board, said: “The Competition and Markets Authority has confirmed our own findings that private equity providers are making extremely high profits and carrying concerning levels of debt that risks the stability of homes for children in care, which is paramount if they are to thrive.”

Graphite Capital, which has a stake in the Hawksmoor restaurant chain, currently has a stake in three companies which managed six homes with inadequate ratings. All have closed since their inspection, two before Graphite took a stake in the relevant company.

At one of the properties run by Compass Children’s Homes, a staff member failed to share a plan about a “significant visit” for a child and his brothers and sisters. “As a result, the child missed out on seeing all of his brothers and sisters together before some moved on to adoption,” inspectors found. Their report said that shortfalls “compromise children’s physical and emotional health”.

At another run by a provider in the Horizon Care group, inspectors found children living in a “hazardous environment” which triggered an environmental health investigation. They found that when a child told staff she had self-harmed, “staff did not ask more about this, nor did they find out if the child needed medical attention”. Horizon has public contracts with two councils worth £1m million, according to Tussell, which tracks public contracts.

A spokeswoman for Graphite Capital said its ownership had no bearing on the decision to close any of the homes. She said Compass and Horizon had above average Ofsted ratings among all the homes they ran and “substantially exceed industry norms”, with Graphite investment allowing companies to improve their homes.

Aspris, which is partly owned by Waterland Private Equity, has two homes with significant failings which received the lowest possible rating from Ofsted, while a third inadequate home has closed. At one of the homes, run by Progress Care and Education Ltd, inspectors found that one child was physically prevented from leaving his bedroom, but “records of this incident did not demonstrate that this restraint was necessary or proportionate”. It adds: “Furthermore, the continuity of children’s care has been significantly affected by a high use of agency staff and high numbers of staff absences. For example, in one week in March 2022, 15 different agency members worked at the home.”

A spokesperson for Aspris said: “We currently have two residential children’s homes rated as ‘inadequate’, a figure which will reduce to one shortly following a recent re-inspection. By comparison, nine of our homes are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. We have complete confidence that the standard of service provided to those in our care is unaffected by our ownership arrangements.”

Related: Reports of Calcot abuse prompt calls for reform of children’s social care in UK

Ardenton Capital has a stake in companies that run two inadequate homes. In one, run by Radical Services Ltd, inspectors stated: “The garden is littered with cigarette butts and rubbish waiting to be taken to the tip, and is overgrown and uncared for. Interior decoration is not of a high standard, particularly in the child’s bedroom.” The home, whose ultimate owner is now Pebbles, is closed after discussions with Ofsted. Michael Walsh, chief executive of Pebbles, said: “Our owner Ardenton has always said and continues to say, ‘what do we need to do to be better at providing the care the children need?’. As long as investors have this long-term approach, with children at the heart of everything, then I think there is a place for this type of owner in our sector.”

Josh MacAlister, who chaired a government-backed independent review of children’s social care, called for a “whole system reset” to create regional bodies to oversee and build the children’s homes that are needed. “Children’s homes provide a safe harbour for some of our most vulnerable children and many of the staff who work in these homes go above and beyond,” he said. “However, the review found that the ‘market’ of care for children is broken. Profiteering, children being moved far from their communities and a shortage of homes that meet children’s needs are all urgent problems which need fixing.”

A spokeswoman for Graphite Capital said private provision generally costs local authorities no more than they would be paying for in-house residential care. “Without the private sector investing in new capacity, there would be nowhere for children and young people requiring residential care to go.”

The Observer analysed the most recent inspection data for every privately run children’s home in England, including those which subsequently closed, on 14 June.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Quartet of intriguing Canadians could land in 1st round of NBA draft

    It's no longer a question of if. When it comes to Canadians in the NBA draft, the relevant inquiries are now "how many" and "how high?" The country has consistently produced impactful players in recent years, from Jamal Murray's breakout in the 2020 bubble to former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins' star turn with the Warriors in the 2022 Finals. In the upcoming NBA draft, four more Canadians are set to enter the league, and two are widely projected to be picked in the top 10. Shaedon Sharpe, Bennedict

  • Mariners slug four homers to beat A's 8-2, snap 3-game skid

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez and his teammates were amazed watching from the dugout as baseballs kept clearing the fences — one, two, then three of them in a row. Rodríguez hit a two-run homer, Jesse Winker followed with a solo drive and then Eugenio Suárez connected in a burst of three straight longballs by Seattle in the seventh, and the Mariners slugged past the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of stumbling AL West rivals. “It just felt amazing honestly just seein

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion ,6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Montreal trips Charlotte 2-1 to get back in MLS win column

    MONTREAL — Bouncing back after a loss to your closest rival in the semifinals of a tournament is no small feat. It’s even harder when your next game is only three days later, but that’s exactly the situation CF Montreal found themselves in on Saturday. Montreal managed to pull it off, getting back into the Major League Soccer win column after beating Charlotte FC 2-1 at Saputo Stadium and claiming second place in the Eastern Conference in the process. Romell Quioto and Mathieu Choinière scored f

  • Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in Angels' 5-0 win over KC

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out a career-high 13 over eight dominant innings of two-hit ball, and the AL MVP also reached base three times in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. After giving up two singles to start the first, Ohtani (6-4) retired 16 straight Royals and 23 of the final 24 batters he faced. While matching the longest start of his major league career, he allowed just one baserunner over his final seven innings — on a w

  • Canadiens to face Senators in Elsipogtog Hockeyville game

    It may be a bit later than expected, but Elsipogtog First Nation now knows the teams that will play during Hockeyville celebrations in the community. The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Ottawa Senators in a preseason game this October in nearby Bouctouche. Elsipogtog was named Hockeyville in 2021, but the game, which normally would've been held that fall, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The First Nation's hockey community suffered two major blows before being crowned Hockeyvi

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Wall, Paredes and Morrow named CFL top performers for Week 2

    TORONTO — Calgary defensive back Titus Wall, Stampeders kicker Rene Paredes and Saskatchewan running back Jamal Morrow are the CFL's top players for Week 2 of the season. Wall had his first career interception and touchdown in the Stampeders' 33-30 win over visiting Hamilton on Saturday. Wall's converted touchdown tied the game at 27 with under four minutes left in regulation. He also had six tackles in the victory. Paredes had 17 points in the win, including a 39-yard field goal to force overti

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Avalanche on the cusp of dethroning Lightning and winning third Stanley Cup

    The Stanley Cup will be in the building tonight when the Colorado Avalanche welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to Denver's Ball Arena for Game 5 of the NHL final. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and are on the cusp of winning their third Cup title and first since 2001. The Lightning are still in the mix to capture their third straight championship, but the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Cup final. Colorado moved to within a win of t

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Montreal, Toronto tangle in Canadian Championship semifinal

    TORONTO — The semifinals of the Canadian Championship have once again pitted the two biggest soccer clubs in the country against one another in what is affectionately known as the Canadian Classique. On Wednesday night at BMO Field, Toronto FC will host CF Montreal for the chance to play in the Voyageurs Cup final. The winner will square off against the winners of the Vancouver Whitecaps and York United FC match. Toronto advanced to the semis by taking down Canadian Premier League side Halifax W

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Bill Haslam's looming ownership of Predators damages NHL's diversity efforts

    Bill Haslam has a political history of opposing and removing LGBTQ+ rights as Governor of Tennessee.

  • Brown introduced as Kings coach after helping Warriors win

    During a break between Golden State's Western Conference finals games against Dallas, then-Warriors top assistant Mike Brown jumped on a plane to San Diego to watch his new star De’Aaron Fox work out and take the Sacramento guard and his family to lunch. Brown got right back on a plane afterward to rejoin Golden State for playoff preparations. At last Tuesday, Brown was formally introduced as the Kings' new coach, just one day after celebrating the Warriors' fourth championship in eight years wi

  • Zach Bogosian: Lightning driven by urgency, not panic

    Zach Bogosian said that the Tampa Bay Lightning didn't panic after the blowout Game 2 loss to Colorado and that a sense of urgency drove them to a dominant win at home in Game 3.&nbsp;