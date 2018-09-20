Revealed: What Ronaldo said to referee after Champions League red card

Ronaldo went full Bart Simpson after his red card

It was a Champions League debut to forget for Cristiano Ronaldo as he was sent off on his European bow for new club Juventus.

The former Real Madrid man, who has won the Champions League five times, was dismissed during Juve’s Group H clash with Valencia for appearing to grab Jeison Murillo’s head after the two had clashed off the ball.

Ronaldo was given a straight red and didn’t go quietly, falling to the ground in angst, tearing up and slouching forlornly against the tunnel on his way off the pitch.

And now it’s been revealed what he said to Germany referee Felix Brych after being given his marching orders. According to the Express, Ronaldo rather unsurprisingly cried “I did not do anything” to the official but it was to no avail.

It was his first red card in 154 Champions League games and could potentially deny him a return to Old Trafford when his new side play former club Manchester United next month.

The automatic one-game ban for the red card means he misses next match against Young Boys in Turin and if UEFA’s disciplinary panel decide to extend it depending on the contents of the referee’s report.

It is expected that Juventus will appeal the ban leaving Ronaldo sweating on a decision ahead of a romantic return to Old Trafford.



