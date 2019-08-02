Revealed: Ricciardo's defence against £10m claim

As first reported by Motorsport.com, Glenn Beavis claims he is owed 20% of 's Renault salary and various elements of the lucrative deal.

The key details around the Renault move

Ricciardo agreed a shock move from Red Bull to Renault last summer, agreeing heads of terms in early August.

Beavis claims he initiated this move by starting talks with Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul as early as 2017, but the defence denies Beavis introduced the deal and claims the idea of switching to Renault was instigated by Ricciardo's father.

The defence also claims that as it was a driving contract that falls outside the definition of any "deal" Beavis claims he is owed commission on – and in any case, reiterates its denial Beavis has such an entitlement.

It alleges that in August, Beavis proposed from the start of 2019 he be paid 15% of Ricciardo's earnings from F1 contracts and a 20% rate on sponsorship deals introduced.

Ricciardo's response to this is not documented, only that Ricciardo made it clear in mid-December that he wished to terminate the agreement that had been established in 2015.

It was agreed that Beavis would continued to provide services "during a handover period" on the 2015 terms, and the defence reiterates that "at no stage was any entitlement to commission raised or agreed".

Specific counter-claims

Beavis's claim he received a Rolex watch "in lieu of the commission due" for a Ricciardo deal in 2017 is countered by the defence stating it was a gift from Ricciardo to Beavis.

He was also paid a commission of 20% of the value of a BPS Healthcare contract on December 3 2018, but the defence says there was "no pre-existing obligation or basis" for that payment.

It states it was "consistent with the position Ricciardo had indicated in principle" at the pair's meeting in Monaco in April 2015.

Ricciardo's defence denies Beavis is entitled to the £10m+ sum Beavis is seeking, having been paid for all retainer-based invoices through this period.

It states these relate to "revenues and other receivables under a driving contract, not a sponsorship or other commercial deal", and denies any breach of contract.

The defence explicitly denies Beavis is entitled to 20% of the second year of Ricciardo's estimated £20m+ salary, and states there is "no legal basis" for Beavis invoicing for future fees such as commission on performance clauses.

Furthermore, the defence denies Beavis is entitled to interest or further relief, and calls on Beavis to present "strict proof" to show the loss/damage he claims to have suffered – adding he is not entitled to any such damages anyway.

