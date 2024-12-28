Revealed – Recovery Timeline For Injured Inter Milan Trio Ahead Of Supercoppa Italiana Clash Vs Atalanta

Inter Milan defenders Benjamin Pavard, Francesco Acerbi, and Matteo Darmian are all hoping to return to face Atalanta in the Supercoppa Italiana.

Today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, report that Darmian will aim for the match. Meanwhile, Pavard and Acerbi remain doubts.

Inter travel to Saudi Arabia for the Supercoppa Italiana next week.

The Nerazzurri’s first match is a semifinal clash with Atalanta on Thursday. Then, there could be a final against either Juventus or AC Milan in store.

And Inter are heading into the competition with an injury crisis in defense.

At the moment, all of Pavard, Acerbi, and Darmian are on the sidelines with injuries.

Pavard, Acerbi & Darmian Recovery Timeline Ahead Of Inter Vs Atalanta Clash

In the case of Pavard and Acerbi, the two defenders have already been out for a few weeks.

Both Pavard and Acerbi are recovering from thigh injuries.

However, returns are on the horizon for both. Therefore, there is no doubt that they will travel with the squad to Saudi Arabia next week.

However, that certainly doesn’t mean there are any guarantees of Pavard or Acerbi being fit against Atalanta. It will be very much touch and go.

Meanwhile, Matteo Darmian will sit out this evening’s Serie A match against Cagliari.

The 35-year-old former Manchester United defender is recovering from a blow to the knee he sustained during a Coppa Italia clash with Udinese.

According to the Gazzetta, Darmian will not rush back to training. He’ll focus on recovery over the next few days.

However, the 35-year-old will be part of the squad for the Supercoppa. He’ll target the match against Atalanta as a return date.