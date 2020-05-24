Revealed: Police spoke to Dominic Cummings' father twice over 260-mile trip to Durham

Dominic Cummings leaves his home in London on Sunday - AP

Durham Police spoke to Dominic Cummings’ father twice over allegations he had breached lockdown rules, The Telegraph can reveal.

Downing Street initially denied there had been any contact between the force and Mr Cummings’ family.

But they were forced to clarify the position after Durham Police took the unusual step of naming Mr Cummings in a statement, confirming they had spoken to him about the trip.

Now The Telegraph can disclose that there was a second discussion between officers and Mr Cummings senior, earlier this month after a further allegation was made that his son was in the region.

On Friday evening a spokesman for Durham Police issued a statement which did not name Mr Cummings, but confirmed that officers had been made aware of reports that a person had travelled from London to an address in Durham in breach of the lockdown rules.

The statement said: “Officers made contact with the owners of that address who confirmed that the individual in question was present and was self-isolating in part of the house.

“In line with national policing guidance, officers explained to the family the guidelines around self-isolation and reiterated the appropriate advice around essential travel.”

The statement led to calls for Mr Cummings to step down from his role, with critics claiming he had breached the very rules that he had helped to draft.

But on Saturday morning, Downing Street appeared to directly contradict that statement when a spokesman said: “At no stage was he [Mr Cummings] or his family spoken to [by police] about this matter, as is being reported.”

The statement from Number 10 was said to have caused genuine anger among senior officers at Durham, with one source saying: “It called into doubt our integrity and honesty.”

A short time later, the force issued a second statement, which despite College of Policing guidance, recommending suspects are not named before charge, identified Mr Cummings by name.

The statement said: “On Tuesday, March 31, our officers were made aware that Dominic Cummings had travelled from London to Durham and was present at an address in the city.

“At the request of Mr Cummings' father, an officer made contact the following morning by telephone.

“During that conversation, Mr Cummings' father confirmed that his son had travelled with his family from London to the North-East and was self-isolating in part of the property.

“Durham Constabulary deemed that no further action was required. However, the officer did provide advice in relation to security issues.”

It is understood that it was in fact Mr Cummings’ father, who had contacted the police initially to alert them of his son's presence in the area, and discuss any necessary security arrangements.

During that conversation, officers reminded Mr Cummings senior that his son’s journey from London to the North East was in breach of the Government’s lockdown rules.

However a source said: “It was decided, in line with the way Durham Police have chosen to deal with the lockdown throughout, to offer advice and guidance rather than take the matter any further.”

The Telegraph can now reveal that Durham Police spoke to Mr Cummings senior for a second time earlier this month, on or around May 10, after a journalist contacted the force alerting them to allegations that were circulating that his son was once again in the area.

A source said: “Officers spoke to Mr Cummings senior to check if there was any truth in claims that his son was staying with him again. The rumours had been circulating on social media and had been flagged up by a journalist. The officers were reassured it was not true and did not take the matter any further.”

According to reports, which have been denied by Downing Street, Mr Cummings was again spotted in County Durham again in April 12, but it is understood Durham Police were not made aware of the allegations at the time.