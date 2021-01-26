Revealed! The only UK town on TripAdvisor's Emerging Destinations list 2021
TripAdvisor has named the world's top 25 emerging destinations to visit after lockdown and the list features one British beauty spot.
While it's no surprise that an island as picturesque as the Caribbean's Martinique was named the number one place for travellers to have on their radar, anyone who has been to picture-perfect St Ives will agree that it's deserving of the fifth spot on TripAdvisor's 2021 list.
Located in Cornwall and famed for its arty scene, turquoise water, surfing beaches and milder climate, it's not hard to see why St Ives has been named a place to watch when we're allowed to travel again.
The seaside town is home to an array of top seaside hotels, which make for a wonderful staycation by the sea, including Boskerris Hotel, Carbis Bay and Spa Hotel, St Ives Harbour Hotel and Spa, and Tragenna Castle Resort.
After news of the G7 Summit being held in Carbis Bay, near St Ives, in June and now TripAdvisor revealing the Cornish beach town as one of the most wish-listed places in the world, 2021 could be the year to visit Cornwall.
Speaking about St Ives being named an emerging destination, Malcolm Bell, Chief Executive at Visit Cornwall, told Country Living: "St Ives is one of our jewels in the crown and this does not surprise us, but to have the spotlight on our gem is wonderful news, especially as it is the location of the G7 world leaders summit this June."
TripAdvisor's top 25 emerging destinations list is based on the places travellers are 'saving' on the reviews website. While lockdown is keeping us from exploring, it hasn't stopped travellers from indulging their wanderlust by dreaming of the destinations that are on their go-to list once travel opens up again.
St Ives wasn't the only UK winner in TripAdvisor's 2021 Travellers' Choice Awards as the Yorkshire Dales was named Europe's best national park.
It's the first year that national parks have featured in the awards, with the Yorkshire Dales National Park beating the likes of Iceland's Vatnajokull National Park, Croatia's Plitvice National Park and Spain's Sierra Nevada National Park.
In fact, Europe's top 10 national parks list featured two other British locations, the Peak District National Park (4th) and the New Forest National Park (5th), proving that people are dreaming of getting back to nature and exploring the great outdoors when we're allowed.
Staycationers looking to travel to the Yorkshire Dales for a post-lockdown break will find charming inns and small hotels, along with beautiful rentals, like stylish Bay Tree Barn, romantic retreat Earl Grey and pretty Underbargh Cottage.
