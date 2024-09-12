Revealed: How Much Former Chelsea, PSG Manager Pochettino Will Earn as USMNT Manager

Former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is making a significant career shift by leaving club football to become the new manager of the United States national team. The Argentine coach is receiving a substantial salary, supported by contributions from various donors.

Pochettino has a rich history of coaching in top European leagues and working with elite talents. After his departure from Chelsea earlier this summer, he found himself without a job.

Instead of waiting for another prestigious club position, Pochettino is venturing into international management for the first time. This new role marks his debut at the international level, bringing a fresh challenge for the experienced coach.

As for how much Pochettino will earn, one report reveals that the former PSG boss is taking a pay cut. On Wednesday, ESPN reported, citing sources, that Chelsea will pay Pochettino and his assistants—Jesús Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, and Toni Jimenez—most of their compensation through monthly installments, extending through June 2025.

The Argentine player is set to take a notable pay cut, with his new annual salary estimated to be around $6 million, per ESPN. The report also highlights that the USSF tapped into donor support for Pochettino’s wages.

Hedge fund billionaire Kenneth C. Griffin, Citadel’s founder and CEO, along with Diameter Capital co-founder Scott Goodwin and several commercial partners, are pitching in. Ultimately, this arrangement provided a solution that worked well for the new manager, his staff, Chelsea, and U.S. Soccer.