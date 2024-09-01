Revealed: Lens decided against Roma carrying out second round of tests on Kevin Danso

Kevin Danso’s failed medical and Lens’ sudden decision to request the player back from Italy has been explained by Filippo Biafora of Il Tempo.

Lens, after the 24 hours that had passed since the first medical examinations carried out by Danso, recalled the player to France.

Initial tests were were carried out by doctors of CONI – Italian National Olympic Committee – and suggested that something was not completely right.

Roma had planned a new cycle of tests to actually verify the situation – as reported this morning by Il Tempo – strongly hoping for the definitive OK, as also indirectly confirmed by De Rossi who yesterday declared several times that he and the club were aiming very strongly at the Austrian central defender.

Lens’ decision to pull out at the last minute and recall the player prior to the second round of tests may lead a legal clash between the two clubs.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Lens could initiate a dispute against Roma.

