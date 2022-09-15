Revealed: King Charles's secret, life-saving donation to his Welsh getaway village

Telegraph reporters
·4 min read
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrive for an evening of music and drama, celebrating Welsh culture, and a diplomatic reception on July 05, 2022 at Llwynywermod - WPA Pool/ Getty Images Europe
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrive for an evening of music and drama, celebrating Welsh culture, and a diplomatic reception on July 05, 2022 at Llwynywermod - WPA Pool/ Getty Images Europe

King Charles made a secret life-saving donation to help his neighbouring villagers at his hideaway Welsh home, it has been revealed.

The "no fuss" King paid for a defibrillator to be installed at the village hall close to his country estate deep in the hills of southwest Wales.

He also anonymously handed over gifts for the Christmas Fayre in the historic village of Myddfai, population 400, where he spends summer breaks with wife Camilla.

His acts of kindness in the tiny village near the Brecon Beacons were revealed before the King travels to Wales on Friday for services in the capital of Cardiff.

A general view of Snow Capped Pen-Y-Fan - Huw Fairclough/e Getty Images Europe
A general view of Snow Capped Pen-Y-Fan - Huw Fairclough/e Getty Images Europe

The historic village 60 miles away from the capital is proud to boast that one of its 400 residents is now King.

Charles has quietly taken an active part in village life by attending local church services and speaking to his neighbours - but all done privately and without fanfare.

Carol Dyer, chair of Myddfai Community Council, said: "When he is down here he has been known to go to church on a Sunday morning, and when he first moved to the area he would have an evening to meet the locals.

"It's quite difficult to say how many times a year he comes here because it's a very private location and because it's a private location and a private residence for him, the people of Myddfai have really respected that.

"One member of the council would take him around to meet everyone, and another would take Camilla around. It's always been very impressive how he talks to people.

"Once the initial introduction has been made he would speak to anyone, and he's very good at it, Camilla too.

"Many, many people here have had the opportunity to meet him over the years. He came to the old village hall and was really and genuinely pleased to be there to meet people, and he then officially opened the new hall."

One villager, who asked not to be named, told how Charles had donated prizes to the Christmas Fayre, merchandise sold by the Duchy of Cornwall, and also handed over a life-saving defibrillator for the village hall worth more than £1,000.

Mrs Dyer said: "He gifted the defibrillator to the village and the community then arranged for it to be fitted to the wall. It was very generous."

Mrs Dyer said she hoped the new King would continue to visit the village, where the mythic tale of the Lady of the Lake is said to have originated.

"All I would wish for him is that he does continue to have a level of privacy, wherever he goes," she said.

"I hope he can still come to Myddfai - he's always seemed like a person who wants to do his own thing, but I suppose things have really changed now with him being King, and we're not sure what will happen.

"It's even a bit strange calling him King Charles, because everyone here has come to know him as The Prince!"

In the mid-2000s, the couple were on the hunt for a base for their many visits to Wales. Due to its quiet nature and rich history, the then Prince made an offer in late 2006 on the Llwynywermod estate, around a mile away from Myddfai.

The 90-acre property was purchased by the Duchy of Cornwall for approximately £1.2million and can be rented out for holiday breaks when the couple are away.

The village church in Myddfai, Carmarthenshire - Christopher Jones
The village church in Myddfai, Carmarthenshire - Christopher Jones

The King would attend services at St Michael's and All Angels church three to four times a year, taking his place on a pew just like any other worshipper.

Church warden Judith McSwiney said: "We have very much enjoyed having him. Whenever he has been here he often comes to the church.

"He's no different to anyone else. We meet him at the gates and then we all enjoy a perfectly normal service, and it's always lovely to welcome him."

Latest Stories

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Calgary wrestling legend Bret Hart celebrated for Canada's Walk of Fame induction

    The full nickname might not fit on a plaque, but in the professional wrestling world, he's known as "The best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be." He's also known as "The Excellence of Execution." And "The Hitman." On Monday, a special hometown celebration was held in Calgary to celebrate Bret Hart's latest designation: member of Canada's Walk of Fame. Born in Calgary, Hart attended Ernest Manning High School and Mount Royal College before joining the family trade. Hart

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Ruud laments missed chances in US Open loss to Alcaraz

    NEW YORK (AP) — As chants of their last name rang out through Arthur Ashe Stadium, Casper Ruud's father proudly recorded a video of him accepting the U.S. Open runner-up trophy. “Good memory for life,” Christian Ruud said. It might have been so much better had Casper been able to win the third set when he had chances. Unable to convert two set points there, Ruud lost to Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday in his second Grand Slam final. The younger Ruud also was the runner-up at the

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu