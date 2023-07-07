Revealed: Full list of London rail stations which could see ticket offices close

A closed railway station ticket office (PA)

More than 150 railway station ticket offices are proposed for closure in London, it can be revealed.

Train companies across England are pressing ahead with plans to close hundreds of their ticket offices over the next three years - and most of those in the capital are no exception.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In London, Govia Thameslink Railway are proposing the closure of some 65 stations, with Southeastern suggesting the closure of a further 40, and Southwestern Railway another 35.

Across the country, only 12 per cent of rail tickets were sold at ticket offices last year, according to the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), with the rest bought online or from vending machines.

The RDG said the changes will involve moving staff “from ticket offices and into stations, offering more face-to-face support for customers across the network as a whole”.

The organisation, which represents train companies across the UK, said the move would be made gradually.

It said: “Where adopted, the proposals will see ticket office staff transitioning to multi-skilled ‘customer help’ roles - already in place in many parts of the network - where they would be better able to give advice about the best and cheapest fares, advise on journey planning and support customers with accessibility needs.

“The changes would mean a more visible and accessible staff presence across the network as a whole at stations during staffed hours, on ticket concourses and on platforms.

A spokeswoman for the Mayor of London said: “It is essential that the full implications of rail ticket office closures are considered and that passenger groups and the workforce - through its trade unions - are consulted.

“Millions of commuters use London’s rail stations daily, and everything possible must be done to ensure all passengers feel safe and able to access the assistance and information they need.”

The train companies are currently consulting on the proposals. To participate in the consultation, and to see full details of the proposals in London, visit: https://www.londontravelwatch.org.uk/ticket-offices-have-your-say/

The ticket offices proposed for closure within Greater London are at the following stations. Note that not all stations in the Oyster card zone are included on this list, as some fall outside Greater London:

c2c

The ticket office at London Fenchurch St is proposed to stay open, but with changed hours.

Barking

Dagenham Dock

Limehouse

Rainham

Upminster

Govia Thameslink Railway (Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink)

Every London station’s ticket office is proposed for closure, except for Blackfriars, East Croydon, Finsbury Park, London Victoria and Sutton. Those five stations “will have the ability to open their ticket offices to retail specialist tickets”.

Alexandra Palace

Balham

Battersea Park

Beckenham Hill

Bellingham

Bowes Park

Carshalton

Carshalton Beeches

Catford

Cheam

City Thameslink

Coulsdon South

Coulsdon Town

Cricklewood

Crofton Park

Denmark Hill

Drayton Park

East Dulwich

Elephant and Castle

Enfield Chase

Essex Road

Farringdon

Gipsy Hill

Gordon Hill

Grange Park station

Hackbridge

Hadley Wood

Haydons Road

Hendon

Hornsey

Kenley

Loughborough Junction

Mill Hill Broadway

Mitcham Eastfields

New Barnet

New Southgate

Norbury

North Dulwich

Nunhead

Oakleigh Park

Palmers Green

Peckham Rye

Purley

Purley Oaks

Queens Road Peckham

Ravensbourne

Reedham

Riddlesdown

Sanderstead

Selhurst

South Bermondsey

South Croydon

Streatham

Streatham Common

Streatham Hill

Thornton Heath

Tooting

Tulse Hill

Waddon

Wallington

Wandsworth Common

West Hampstead Thameslink

West Norwood

Winchmore Hill

Woodmansterne

Story continues

Great Western Railway

Ticket windows at Paddington are to have “reduced” hours, but will remain open in the short term. The windows are proposed for closure Sep-Dec 2024.

Castle Bar Park

Greater Anglia

At London Liverpool Street, “the changes being proposed are only minor alterations to the opening hours of the Customer Information Centre”.

Brimsdown

Enfield Lock

Tottenham Hale

Southwestern Railway

Barnes

Berrylands

Brentford

Chessington North

Chessington South

Chiswick

Clapham Junction

Earlsfield

Feltham

Fulwell

Hampton

Hampton Wick

Hounslow

Kingston

London Waterloo

Malden Manor

Mortlake

Motspur Park

New Malden

Norbiton

North Sheen

Putney

Raynes Park

Richmond

St Margarets

Strawberry Hill

Surbiton

Teddington

Tolworth

Twickenham

Vauxhall

Wandsworth Town

Whitton

Wimbledon

Worcester Park

Southeastern

Albany Park

Barnehurst

Belvedere

Bexleyheath

Bickley

Blackheath

Brixton

Bromley North

Catford Bridge

Charlton

Chelsfield

Clock House

Deptford

Eden Park

Elmers End

Erith

Falconwood

Hayes (Bromley)

Hither Green

Kent House

Kidbrooke

Knockholt

Ladywell

Lee

Lower Sydenham

Maze Hill

New Beckenham

New Cross

Penge East

Plumstead

Shortlands

Slade Green

St Johns

Sundridge Park

Sydenham Hill

Welling

Westcombe Park

West Dulwich

West Wickham

Woolwich Dockyard

Other stations

Some of the ticket offices at London Euston and at London St Pancras are understood to be proposed for closure.