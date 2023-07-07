Revealed: Full list of London rail stations which could see ticket offices close

Noah Vickers
·4 min read
A closed railway station ticket office (PA)
A closed railway station ticket office (PA)

More than 150 railway station ticket offices are proposed for closure in London, it can be revealed.

Train companies across England are pressing ahead with plans to close hundreds of their ticket offices over the next three years - and most of those in the capital are no exception.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

In London, Govia Thameslink Railway are proposing the closure of some 65 stations, with Southeastern suggesting the closure of a further 40, and Southwestern Railway another 35.

Across the country, only 12 per cent of rail tickets were sold at ticket offices last year, according to the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), with the rest bought online or from vending machines.

The RDG said the changes will involve moving staff “from ticket offices and into stations, offering more face-to-face support for customers across the network as a whole”.

The organisation, which represents train companies across the UK, said the move would be made gradually.

It said: “Where adopted, the proposals will see ticket office staff transitioning to multi-skilled ‘customer help’ roles - already in place in many parts of the network - where they would be better able to give advice about the best and cheapest fares, advise on journey planning and support customers with accessibility needs.

“The changes would mean a more visible and accessible staff presence across the network as a whole at stations during staffed hours, on ticket concourses and on platforms.

A spokeswoman for the Mayor of London said: “It is essential that the full implications of rail ticket office closures are considered and that passenger groups and the workforce - through its trade unions - are consulted.

“Millions of commuters use London’s rail stations daily, and everything possible must be done to ensure all passengers feel safe and able to access the assistance and information they need.”

The train companies are currently consulting on the proposals. To participate in the consultation, and to see full details of the proposals in London, visit: https://www.londontravelwatch.org.uk/ticket-offices-have-your-say/

The ticket offices proposed for closure within Greater London are at the following stations. Note that not all stations in the Oyster card zone are included on this list, as some fall outside Greater London:

c2c

The ticket office at London Fenchurch St is proposed to stay open, but with changed hours.

  • Barking

  • Dagenham Dock

  • Limehouse

  • Rainham

  • Upminster

Govia Thameslink Railway (Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink)

Every London station’s ticket office is proposed for closure, except for Blackfriars, East Croydon, Finsbury Park, London Victoria and Sutton. Those five stations “will have the ability to open their ticket offices to retail specialist tickets”.

  • Alexandra Palace

  • Balham

  • Battersea Park

  • Beckenham Hill

  • Bellingham

  • Bowes Park

  • Carshalton

  • Carshalton Beeches

  • Catford

  • Cheam

  • City Thameslink

  • Coulsdon South

  • Coulsdon Town

  • Cricklewood

  • Crofton Park

  • Denmark Hill

  • Drayton Park

  • East Dulwich

  • Elephant and Castle

  • Enfield Chase

  • Essex Road

  • Farringdon

  • Gipsy Hill

  • Gordon Hill

  • Grange Park station

  • Hackbridge

  • Hadley Wood

  • Haydons Road

  • Hendon

  • Hornsey

  • Kenley

  • Loughborough Junction

  • Mill Hill Broadway

  • Mitcham Eastfields

  • New Barnet

  • New Southgate

  • Norbury

  • North Dulwich

  • Nunhead

  • Oakleigh Park

  • Palmers Green

  • Peckham Rye

  • Purley

  • Purley Oaks

  • Queens Road Peckham

  • Ravensbourne

  • Reedham

  • Riddlesdown

  • Sanderstead

  • Selhurst

  • South Bermondsey

  • South Croydon

  • Streatham

  • Streatham Common

  • Streatham Hill

  • Thornton Heath

  • Tooting

  • Tulse Hill

  • Waddon

  • Wallington

  • Wandsworth Common

  • West Hampstead Thameslink

  • West Norwood

  • Winchmore Hill

  • Woodmansterne

Great Western Railway

Ticket windows at Paddington are to have “reduced” hours, but will remain open in the short term. The windows are proposed for closure Sep-Dec 2024.

  • Castle Bar Park

Greater Anglia

At London Liverpool Street, “the changes being proposed are only minor alterations to the opening hours of the Customer Information Centre”.

  • Brimsdown

  • Enfield Lock

  • Tottenham Hale

Southwestern Railway

  • Barnes

  • Berrylands

  • Brentford

  • Chessington North

  • Chessington South

  • Chiswick

  • Clapham Junction

  • Earlsfield

  • Feltham

  • Fulwell

  • Hampton

  • Hampton Wick

  • Hounslow

  • Kingston

  • London Waterloo

  • Malden Manor

  • Mortlake

  • Motspur Park

  • New Malden

  • Norbiton

  • North Sheen

  • Putney

  • Raynes Park

  • Richmond

  • St Margarets

  • Strawberry Hill

  • Surbiton

  • Teddington

  • Tolworth

  • Twickenham

  • Vauxhall

  • Wandsworth Town

  • Whitton

  • Wimbledon

  • Worcester Park

Southeastern

  • Albany Park

  • Barnehurst

  • Belvedere

  • Bexleyheath

  • Bickley

  • Blackheath

  • Brixton

  • Bromley North

  • Catford Bridge

  • Charlton

  • Chelsfield

  • Clock House

  • Deptford

  • Eden Park

  • Elmers End

  • Erith

  • Falconwood

  • Hayes (Bromley)

  • Hither Green

  • Kent House

  • Kidbrooke

  • Knockholt

  • Ladywell

  • Lee

  • Lower Sydenham

  • Maze Hill

  • New Beckenham

  • New Cross

  • Penge East

  • Plumstead

  • Shortlands

  • Slade Green

  • St Johns

  • Sundridge Park

  • Sydenham Hill

  • Welling

  • Westcombe Park

  • West Dulwich

  • West Wickham

  • Woolwich Dockyard

Other stations

Some of the ticket offices at London Euston and at London St Pancras are understood to be proposed for closure.

Read more

More From