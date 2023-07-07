Revealed: Full list of London rail stations which could see ticket offices close
More than 150 railway station ticket offices are proposed for closure in London, it can be revealed.
Train companies across England are pressing ahead with plans to close hundreds of their ticket offices over the next three years - and most of those in the capital are no exception.
In London, Govia Thameslink Railway are proposing the closure of some 65 stations, with Southeastern suggesting the closure of a further 40, and Southwestern Railway another 35.
Across the country, only 12 per cent of rail tickets were sold at ticket offices last year, according to the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), with the rest bought online or from vending machines.
The RDG said the changes will involve moving staff “from ticket offices and into stations, offering more face-to-face support for customers across the network as a whole”.
The organisation, which represents train companies across the UK, said the move would be made gradually.
It said: “Where adopted, the proposals will see ticket office staff transitioning to multi-skilled ‘customer help’ roles - already in place in many parts of the network - where they would be better able to give advice about the best and cheapest fares, advise on journey planning and support customers with accessibility needs.
“The changes would mean a more visible and accessible staff presence across the network as a whole at stations during staffed hours, on ticket concourses and on platforms.
A spokeswoman for the Mayor of London said: “It is essential that the full implications of rail ticket office closures are considered and that passenger groups and the workforce - through its trade unions - are consulted.
“Millions of commuters use London’s rail stations daily, and everything possible must be done to ensure all passengers feel safe and able to access the assistance and information they need.”
The train companies are currently consulting on the proposals. To participate in the consultation, and to see full details of the proposals in London, visit: https://www.londontravelwatch.org.uk/ticket-offices-have-your-say/
The ticket offices proposed for closure within Greater London are at the following stations. Note that not all stations in the Oyster card zone are included on this list, as some fall outside Greater London:
c2c
The ticket office at London Fenchurch St is proposed to stay open, but with changed hours.
Barking
Dagenham Dock
Limehouse
Rainham
Upminster
Govia Thameslink Railway (Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink)
Every London station’s ticket office is proposed for closure, except for Blackfriars, East Croydon, Finsbury Park, London Victoria and Sutton. Those five stations “will have the ability to open their ticket offices to retail specialist tickets”.
Alexandra Palace
Balham
Battersea Park
Beckenham Hill
Bellingham
Bowes Park
Carshalton
Carshalton Beeches
Catford
Cheam
City Thameslink
Coulsdon South
Coulsdon Town
Cricklewood
Crofton Park
Denmark Hill
Drayton Park
East Dulwich
Elephant and Castle
Enfield Chase
Essex Road
Farringdon
Gipsy Hill
Gordon Hill
Grange Park station
Hackbridge
Hadley Wood
Haydons Road
Hendon
Hornsey
Kenley
Loughborough Junction
Mill Hill Broadway
Mitcham Eastfields
New Barnet
New Southgate
Norbury
North Dulwich
Nunhead
Oakleigh Park
Palmers Green
Peckham Rye
Purley
Purley Oaks
Queens Road Peckham
Ravensbourne
Reedham
Riddlesdown
Sanderstead
Selhurst
South Bermondsey
South Croydon
Streatham
Streatham Common
Streatham Hill
Thornton Heath
Tooting
Tulse Hill
Waddon
Wallington
Wandsworth Common
West Hampstead Thameslink
West Norwood
Winchmore Hill
Woodmansterne
Great Western Railway
Ticket windows at Paddington are to have “reduced” hours, but will remain open in the short term. The windows are proposed for closure Sep-Dec 2024.
Castle Bar Park
Greater Anglia
At London Liverpool Street, “the changes being proposed are only minor alterations to the opening hours of the Customer Information Centre”.
Brimsdown
Enfield Lock
Tottenham Hale
Southwestern Railway
Barnes
Berrylands
Brentford
Chessington North
Chessington South
Chiswick
Clapham Junction
Earlsfield
Feltham
Fulwell
Hampton
Hampton Wick
Hounslow
Kingston
London Waterloo
Malden Manor
Mortlake
Motspur Park
New Malden
Norbiton
North Sheen
Putney
Raynes Park
Richmond
St Margarets
Strawberry Hill
Surbiton
Teddington
Tolworth
Twickenham
Vauxhall
Wandsworth Town
Whitton
Wimbledon
Worcester Park
Southeastern
Albany Park
Barnehurst
Belvedere
Bexleyheath
Bickley
Blackheath
Brixton
Bromley North
Catford Bridge
Charlton
Chelsfield
Clock House
Deptford
Eden Park
Elmers End
Erith
Falconwood
Hayes (Bromley)
Hither Green
Kent House
Kidbrooke
Knockholt
Ladywell
Lee
Lower Sydenham
Maze Hill
New Beckenham
New Cross
Penge East
Plumstead
Shortlands
Slade Green
St Johns
Sundridge Park
Sydenham Hill
Welling
Westcombe Park
West Dulwich
West Wickham
Woolwich Dockyard
Other stations
Some of the ticket offices at London Euston and at London St Pancras are understood to be proposed for closure.