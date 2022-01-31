Revealed: The forgotten country home the Queen and Prince Philip rented after their wedding

The Queen and her late husband Prince Philip lived in several properties over the years – including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral Castle and Windsor Castle.

However, the one property that is often omitted from the list is the country home they rented shortly after they married in 1947. The couple moved into the furnished 20th century property before then-Princess Elizabeth took the throne. They lived there until 1949.

During that time, Queen Elizabeth II gave birth to her first child, Prince Charles, at Buckingham Palace. However, the young boy was raised, for a short while, in the rented Surrey-based house.

The house, called Windlesham Moor, was six miles from Windsor Castle and a stone's throw from Bagshot Park, where Prince Edward now lives with his family.

The Victorian home was bought by a gentleman called Philip Hill in a state of disrepair in 1942, for £40,000. He renovated the property before passing away shortly after.

As a result, his widow, Warwick Bryant, rented the furnished property to the Queen.

The house comprised of a 50-foot drawing room, a study, a games room, and five main bedrooms. However, the main feature of the property was the nursery.

The nursery was one of the most spacious rooms in the house as it reportedly comprised of two guest bedrooms joined together.

The property was situated in the middle of a 58-acre plot, giving a young Prince Charles plenty of room to play outside.

Several photos of Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh playing with their son were taken at the time. Prince Charles is seen beaming with happiness as his mother looks on lovingly.

The family resided at the property until they moved to Clarence House on 4th July 1949, which is now the official London residence of Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

