Revealed: Five inventions in the final series of The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

The sixth series of The Crown is once again blending fact and fiction as it covers the final weeks in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales.

It portrays Diana’s romance with Dodi Fayed over the summer of 1997 as they holidayed on a yacht in the Mediterranean.

At the same time, writer Peter Morgan shows the Prince of Wales determined to wage a PR “war” against his former wife because she is occupying the front pages and taking attention away from him and Camilla Parker Bowles.

The drama shows Mohamed al-Fayed orchestrating his son’s relationship with Diana, played by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki. It also documents Diana and Dodi’s final hours in Paris.

Discussing the couple, Morgan told The Crown podcast: “They both seem to be tragic pawns in a bigger narrative, and so once you get a handle on that, you think, ‘Oh, I think I can write this.’”

But do the events depicted have a basis in truth?

Mohamed al-Fayed calling the paparazzi

Fiction: The Harrods tycoon is shown setting up the shots of Diana and Dodi kissing aboard the Jonikal, telling an aide to hire “the best photographer in the Mediterranean”.

Fact: According to Tina Brown, Diana’s friend and biographer, it was the princess who tipped off paparazzo Mario Brenna.

Duncan Muir

Fiction: Palace aides, waging a PR war against Diana for public sympathy and newspaper front pages, hire a local Scottish photographer, Duncan Muir, to shoot a “counter-photo” of Charles, William and Harry holidaying at Balmoral.

Fact: The shoot did take place, but was a standard photocall attended by a number of Fleet Street photographers.

The engagement ring

Fiction: Diana and Dodi take a trip to Monte Carlo one night to eat ice cream, but after being recognised by tourists they flee with their security guards into the only shop that is open – a jewellery shop. There, Diana expresses interest in a ring.

Fact: The couple did go ashore, according to evidence given by their bodyguards at the inquest, but there was no chase and they did not visit a jewellery shop.

The proposal

Fiction: Dodi proposes hours before the crash, but Diana turns him down.

Fact: Writer Peter Morgan had no way of knowing what transpired between the couple in their last hours together, and Mohamed al-Fayed was the only person to claim that they were planning to announce their engagement.

Prince Charles, played by Dominic West, with Princes William and Harry as depicted in The Crown - Keith Bernstein/Netflix

William being ‘blooded’

Fiction: In a symbolic scene taking place hours before Diana’s death, William kills his first stag at Balmoral and is ‘blooded’ (his cheeks and forehead smeared with the deer’s blood as an initiation} by the estate’s head stalker.

Fact: The Crown writers have merged this with events in Paris for dramatic effect – the kill happened a year earlier during one of the Prince’s mid-term breaks from Eton.

