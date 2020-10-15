Revealed: fewer than one in 200 complaints against Met unit upheld

Fewer than one in 200 complaints made against the division of the Metropolitan police responsible for public order policing over the last decade have been upheld, figures obtained by the Guardian suggest.

The data obtained from a freedom of information request raises questions about the accountability of the Met’s MO7 taskforce, which includes the Territorial Support Group (TSG) and allied specialist units.

The figures show that 27 complaints were upheld against the MO7 taskforce, 0.46% of the total of 6,319 lodged between 2010 and August this year. All of the successful complaints have occurred since 2018, meaning that in the preceding seven years not a single complaint was upheld.

Lawyers who specialise in police law said the figures exposed a dysfunctional complaints process that fails to hold police officers to account for potential criminal abuses and breaches of professional standards.

The TSG, which is the largest unit in MO7, has about 500 officers, comprising more than half the manpower of the taskforce. Other units include the Met’s mounted branch, its dog handlers and its marine section.

Although commonly associated with policing riots, demonstrations and football matches, TSG units spend much of their time patrolling the capital’s deprived “high-crime” areas or assisting operations such as drug raids. The Met’s social media channels show the TSG are also heavily involved in stop and search, which has been the cause of growing tensions between the force and London’s black population.

Last week the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said it was beginning a disciplinary investigation into five TSG officers who stopped, handcuffed and searched the British athlete Bianca Williams and her partner, the Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos, in July.

The investigation covers claims that officers breached police standards of professional behaviour relating to use of force, duties and responsibilities, authority, respect and courtesy, and will examine whether the couple “were treated less favourably because of their race”, the IOPC said.

The new figures obtained the Guardian show the number of complaints against TSG officers only up until 2014, when it became part of the MO7 taskforce. Figures for 2015 onwards detail complaints against all units in the combined command.

Over the entire 10-year period, assault was the most common accusation levelled at officers, with 1,545 complaints of “other assault” or “serious non-sexual assault” recorded, none of which were upheld.

A further 452 allegations were made of oppressive conduct or harassment, just one of which was upheld, and 405 complaints were made alleging discriminatory behaviour, the first of which to be upheld came earlier this year. By far the most common resolution for complaints about the conduct of taskforce officers was that there was no case to answer, the finding in 3,649 cases (58%).

Siân Berry, the London mayoral candidate for the Green party, said the data suggested the TSG were being deployed into situations were their presence was inappropriate. “The numbers and types of complaints should be ringing alarm bells, but the fact that over half are completely dismissed suggests these officers may feel they can continue to behave in this way with impunity,” she said.

The data comes at a time of heightened tensions between the Met and London’s black, Asian and minority ethnic communities, after police flooded the capital’s streets to enforce coronavirus restrictions and levels of stop and search surged.

As well as the incident involving Williams and dos Santos, the TSG has been linked to a number of other high-profile incidents and accusations of disproportionately targeting black people.

Perhaps the most serious came in May when a 24-year-old black Londoner, Jordan Walker Brown, was left paralysed from the waist down after TSG officers shot him in the back with a Taser stun gun while he was jumping over a wall to escape a search. Police are only supposed to use Tasers when they are faced with a serious threat.

Lawyers who specialise in police law told the Guardian that they regarded the complaints process as ineffective. All but the most serious complaints are investigated internally. If complainants are not satisfied with the outcome, they can appeal to the IOPC, which will typically review the investigation but will only rarely reinvestigate the complaint.

