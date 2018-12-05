Revealed: The expensive clause in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's move to Arsenal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s frustrating time at Arsenal may be down to an unknown clause in his transfer from Southampton

A clause in the transfer of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Southampton to Arsenal meant The Gunners paid them £10,000 every time he played 20 minutes or more.

Oxlade-Chamberlain ended his six-year association with Arsenal in the summer of 2017, moving to Liverpool after a frustrating final season or two at the Emirates.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But there may have been a reason he was used as substitute so often, rather than being given a start by Arsene Wenger.

READ MORE: Why Man Utd are actually the ideal club for David de Gea

READ MORE: United considering netting around away end

READ MORE: Robertson a future Liverpool captain, believes Van Dijk

A new book written by Alex Gernon, called The Transfer Market: The Inside Stories, revealed the previously unknown clause in the transfer, back when Oxlade-Chamberlain was 17.

“Following Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s move to Arsenal in 2011, Gunners fans became increasingly frustrated with the midfielder’s lack of playing time,” Gernon writes.

“He was predominantly used as a substitute, often around the 71-minute mark.

“After his contract details emerged, it all became clear: Arsenal were obliged to pay Southampton £10,000 every time he played 20 minutes or more.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain thrived during his first season at Anfield, before suffering a serious knee injury that ruled him out of the Champions League final, World Cup and all of the the current campaign.