Revealed: Every new, official 2018-19 kit from major European clubs

1 Manchester City - Home Manchester City have revealed a kit which commemorates the club's first ever title triumph in 1937. In the club's iconic blue colour, the new strip has speed blur stripes along the arms and shoulders, along with a button detail on the collar, with navy socks and white shorts completing the kit.

2 Liverpool - Home Liverpool's New Balance home kit for the 2018-19 campaign retains the popular pepper red colouring and pays tribute to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster by including the eternal flame on the neck of the shirt.

3 Chelsea - Home The 2018-19 season will see Chelsea remain in their famous royal blue, but with flourishes of red and white half-stripes added to the shirt. Hazard new Chelsea kit The blue shorts and white socks, with a blue and red trim, are inspired by strips from the 1980s and 1990s.

4 Arsenal - Home Arsenal's first home shirt since the departure of Arsene Wenger features red stripes on the white sleeves, as well as a diamond pattern on the front of the strip. White shorts and socks complete the kit.

5 Bayern - Home Bundesliga winners Bayern will again wear their trademark red shirt and shorts, as well as marine blue shorts. The new shoulder stripes pay homage to the treble winning side of 2012-13, when Jupp Heynckes guided the Bavarians to the domestic double and the Champions League.

6 Borussia Dortmund - Home The new Borussia Dortmund home kit is predominantly yellow, as you'd expect, with the chest area of the jersey solidly so. A v-neck collar is incorporated and black adorns the sleeves with a thick yellow stripe breaking through.

7 PSG - Home Paris Saint-Germain have continued to refresh their traditional design, though hardcore fans will be disappointed to see the complete disappearance of the club's traditional white band on the front of their kit. PSG home kit 18-19

8 Inter - Home It's much of the same when it come's to Inter's new kit, with the black stripes and black sleeves pierced by the royal blue background.

9 Roma - Home The base of Roma's 2018-19 home kit is formed by 'Lorica Hamata', the chainmail armor worn by soldiers in ancient Rome, as a way of displaying 'the unbreakable bond between the club, the city and the fans'.

10 Celtic - Home Celtic's new shirt is manufactured by New Balance and features a tartan design in the green sections. "For more than 10 years I have had the honour of pulling on the famous Celtic jersey," captain Scott Brown said. "I can’t wait to play in this new kit."

11 Everton - Home Everton's new strip is manufactured by Umbro, who collaborated with supporters in the process of selecting the design. As is customary, the Toffees will wear their famous royal blue with white trim.

12 Juventus - Home Juventus' new kit for 2018-19, made by Adidas, features thicker vertical stripes than recent seasons but the team's customary three stars above their crest remain.

13 Manchester United - Third Manchester United's retro third strip is inspired by the royal blue worn by the club when they won the 1968 European Cup. The kit will be worn for the first time on the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

14 Ajax - Away Ajax launched their new away kit on their social media channels at the end of April, asking their fans to give it a rating from 1 to 10. Ajax home kit 2018-19 The reaction was largely positive, with supporters mostly praising the new dark away jersey.

15 Barcelona - Home The new Barcelona strip features the iconic blue and garnet-coloured stripes, with the shirt designed to unite the 10 districts of the city of Barcelona. Barcelona 2018-19 kit Ernesto Valverde's side displayed the kit for the first time in their Liga finale against Sociedad.

16 Atletico Madrid - Home The Europa League holders's new kit continues the traditional them of red and whit stripes as the Rojiblancos look for an improved campaign in both La Liga and the Champions League under Diego Simeone.

17 Galatasaray - Home The 2018-19 Galatasaray strip returns to the club's traditional half-and-half design, following a spell with less conventional kits. Galatasaray Home Kit 2018-19 EMBED ONLY