Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo earns four times more than any other Juventus player
The size of Cristiano Ronaldo’s wage at Juventus has been revealed – and he earns three times more than any other Serie A player.
Ronaldo’s switch from Real Madrid to Juventus was the standout deal of the summer transfer window and Juve have already seen the benefits, even if he is yet to find the net in three games for the Serie A champions.
Their social media presence has increased greatly, whilst merchandise sales are up and early indications are that fans will flock to see him play across the country.
But he does not come cheap, with La Gazzetta dello Sport revealing that Ronaldo is earning €31m, €21.5m more than AC Milan’s Gonzalo Higuain, whose wage of €9.5m is the second highest.
Six of the top ten are Juventus players, with Argentine starlet Paulo Dybala the third highest-paid player at €7m.
That means their wage bill is the largest in Italy at €219m this season, substantially more than AC Milan at €140m, Inter Milan with €119m, Roma at €100m and Napoli in fifth, with €94m.
Perhaps most strikingly, though, Ronaldo’s yearly wage is more than the ten Serie A clubs’ entire wage bill for the season.
Atalanta finished seventh last year, but their wage bill is just €27m and the seventh lowest in the top-flight!
It shows why Juventus are clear favourites to make it eight successive scudettos this season, and why they may finally win the elusive Champions League.
But Ronaldo’s wage is still less than what Lionel Messi and Neymar earn, with Messi reportedly paid €40m per-year at Barcelona and Neymar earning €36m at PSG.
Highest Serie A salaries
Ronaldo €31m
Higuain €9.5m
Dybala €7m
Pjanic €6.5m
D. Costa €6m
Donnarumma €6m
Bonucci €5.5m
Emre Can €5m
Insigne €4.6m
Icardi €4.5m
Nainggolan €4.5m
Dzeko €4.5m
Perisic €4m
Khedira €4m
Mandzukic €4m
Chiellini €4m
Matuidi €4m
Cuadrado €4m
Szczesny €4m
Mertens €4m
Serie A 2018-19 wage bills:
Juventus €219m
Milan €140m
Inter €116m
Roma €100m
Napoli €94m
Lazio €66m
Torino €43m
Fiorentina €37m
Sampdoria €36m
Bologna €34m
Sassuolo €30m
Cagliari €29m
Genoa €29m
Atalanta €27m
Udinese €26m
Parma €23m
Frosinone €22m
Chievo €21m
SPAL €21m
Empoli €16m