Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo earns four times more than any other Juventus player

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wage is larger than ten Serie A clubs’ entire wage bills for the season

The size of Cristiano Ronaldo’s wage at Juventus has been revealed – and he earns three times more than any other Serie A player.

Ronaldo’s switch from Real Madrid to Juventus was the standout deal of the summer transfer window and Juve have already seen the benefits, even if he is yet to find the net in three games for the Serie A champions.

Their social media presence has increased greatly, whilst merchandise sales are up and early indications are that fans will flock to see him play across the country.

But he does not come cheap, with La Gazzetta dello Sport revealing that Ronaldo is earning €31m, €21.5m more than AC Milan’s Gonzalo Higuain, whose wage of €9.5m is the second highest.

Six of the top ten are Juventus players, with Argentine starlet Paulo Dybala the third highest-paid player at €7m.

That means their wage bill is the largest in Italy at €219m this season, substantially more than AC Milan at €140m, Inter Milan with €119m, Roma at €100m and Napoli in fifth, with €94m.

It’s no surprise to see Ronaldo smiling, given he takes home more than €500k per week

Perhaps most strikingly, though, Ronaldo’s yearly wage is more than the ten Serie A clubs’ entire wage bill for the season.

Atalanta finished seventh last year, but their wage bill is just €27m and the seventh lowest in the top-flight!

It shows why Juventus are clear favourites to make it eight successive scudettos this season, and why they may finally win the elusive Champions League.

But Ronaldo’s wage is still less than what Lionel Messi and Neymar earn, with Messi reportedly paid €40m per-year at Barcelona and Neymar earning €36m at PSG.

Gonzalo Higuian’s move to AC Milan has seen him become Serie A’s second highest earner

Highest Serie A salaries

Ronaldo €31m

Higuain €9.5m

Dybala €7m

Pjanic €6.5m

D. Costa €6m

Donnarumma €6m

Bonucci €5.5m

Emre Can €5m

Insigne €4.6m

Icardi €4.5m

Nainggolan €4.5m

Dzeko €4.5m

Perisic €4m

Khedira €4m

Mandzukic €4m

Chiellini €4m

Matuidi €4m

Cuadrado €4m

Szczesny €4m

Mertens €4m

Serie A 2018-19 wage bills:

Juventus €219m

Milan €140m

Inter €116m

Roma €100m

Napoli €94m

Lazio €66m

Torino €43m

Fiorentina €37m

Sampdoria €36m

Bologna €34m

Sassuolo €30m

Cagliari €29m

Genoa €29m

Atalanta €27m

Udinese €26m

Parma €23m

Frosinone €22m

Chievo €21m

SPAL €21m

Empoli €16m



