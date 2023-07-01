Revealed: The coffee chain drinks containing up to 12 teaspoons of sugar

'Shocking': Which? said people may not realise how unhealthy some of the drinks were

To the purist a coffee should be taken straight, or at the most with a small amount of sugar to complement the natural bitterness of the bean.

But it has now emerged that the increasingly popular iced frappes sold by leading high street coffee chains frequently contain more sugar than a can of Coke or a Mars bar.

A report by the consumer watchdog Which? warns that high street iced coffees with oat milk contain more than an individual’s average daily intake of sugar.

The most popular iced coffee blends contained “shocking” amounts of sugar, Which? said, with many regular-sized or medium drinks easily exceeding the maximum recommended daily sugar intake for adults.

The consumer champion compared frappès and frappuccinos from three of the biggest coffee chains: Caffe Nero, Costa and Starbucks.

It found that one of the unhealthiest options was a Starbucks caramel frappuccino with semi-skimmed milk, which contained 48.5g of sugar or 12 teaspoons’ worth.

NHS health advice suggests a maximum of 30g, or around seven teaspoons of free sugar per day.

A Caffe Nero Belgian chocolate & hazelnut frappè crème contained 44.5g of sugar or 11 teaspoons.

Costa’s chocolate fudge brownie frappè mocha with oat milk also fared badly, containing 42.6g of sugar or 10.5 teaspoons.

By comparison, a 51g Mars chocolate bar contains 31g of sugar, working out at 7.5 teaspoons, while a 330ml can of Coca-Cola contains 35g of sugar or eight-and-a-half teaspoons.

Which? says many consumers are likely to assume that plain coffee flavour frappès and frappuccinos would be healthier.

But while these do contain less sugar levels are still relatively high, with a Costa Coffee frappè with skimmed milk containing 21.3g.

Although the calorie content of drinks needs to be displayed by law the sugar content does not, so consumers are potentially at risk of exceeding their maximum recommended daily intake.

Health advice for those who want to cut their sugar intake is to opt for iced versions of a standard coffee instead, such as an iced americano or latte. These contain neither added sugar nor the syrups used for frappès and frappuccinos.

In Starbucks, an Iced americano contains just 0.2g of sugar and an iced cappuccino with skimmed milk has 8.5g, the equivalent of two teaspoons of sugar.

At Costa, an iced flat white with semi-skimmed milk contains 11.2g of sugar (2.5 teaspoons).

Damaging implications for health

Iced coffees, along with fruit juices and drinks made on site and served in open cups, are exempt from the Soft Drinks Industry Levy, known as the sugar tax, introduced in 2018 in an attempt to clamp down on high levels in drinks.

Shefalee Loth, a nutritionist at Which?, said: “Our analysis shows people could unwittingly be consuming much more sugar than they realise, with potentially damaging implications for their health.

“High street chains need to take more responsibility and reduce the excessive sugar content of some of their drinks to protect people’s health.”

She added: “When buying an iced drink, there are alternative, healthier options to choose, such as a standard iced coffee which contains far less sugar.”

A Starbucks spokesman said “We are committed to helping customers make informed and improved choices that work for them, offering a range of options such as choosing our smallest size and our oat dairy alternative with no added sugar.

“Customers can find all nutritional information available on our mobile app, online and our menu boards.”

A Costa Coffee spokesman said: “We are proud to offer a balanced range of drinks which also includes, as part of our summer menu, a fruity range of Refreshers which all contain less than 40 calories and two teaspoons of added sugar per serving.

“All drinks can also be customised to reduce the calorie or sugar content, including requesting skimmed milk and removing toppings, or downsizing to a smaller cup size.”

Caffe Nero said: “The Belgian chocolate & hazelnut frappè crème is a treat and only accounts for less than five per cent of our summer drinks range sales. Coffee over Ice drinks (Iced latte, iced americano and iced flat white) which have less than 8g of sugar, account for 50 per cent of summer drink sales.”