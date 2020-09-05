Revealed: The So-Called ‘Top Class Doctors And Nurses’ Backing Anti-Mask Protests

On Saturday, a crowd numbering in the thousands gathered in Trafalgar Square to protest... well, quite a lot of things.

It was held under the banner of “Unite for Freedom”, which purported to object primarily to measures introduced by the UK government to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

A poster advertising the event insisted a second lockdown would be “devastating” and appealed to the public to “take a stand”, adding: “Working together we can WIN!”

It also hinted at a more conspiratorial world view, urging “no mandatory vaccines” and “no ‘new normal’”.

But for a true idea of what the event was really about it’s necessary to look at who organised it and who was on stage.

View photos

The organisers

Piers Corbyn

In the eyes of the law, at least, it was Piers Corbyn – brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – who organised the event and landed himself in police custody with a fine of £10,000 for breaching newly introduced coronavirus legislation.

Speaking to HuffPost UK on Sunday, the 73-year-old climate change denier who set up controversial weather forecasting business Weather Action, said: “There was no justification whatsoever for this fine.

“The order for my arrest appears to have come from on high, nothing to do with local police. When I asked the police, they said to me it came from on high.”

Asked what he meant by “on high”, Corbyn said: “Well, who controls the Metropolitan Police? It was either the Greater London Authority or the government.”

There were also three groups listed on the promotional poster advertising the event.

Stand Up X

Stand Up X has a number of small regional Facebook pages and an Instagram account with 10,000 followers.

The group says it is “peacefully questioning the narrative” around lockdowns and cites economic concerns for resisting lockdowns and masks, which it describes as “illegal and disproportionate Covid-19 measures”.

View photos

A website also says “forced, coerced and mandated vaccinations...

Continue reading on HuffPost