Revealed: The best and worst UK airports and airlines for flight cancellations

Britain’s summer of flight chaos has gone from bad to worse.

Last month Telegraph Travel analysed every departure from the UK over a 30-day period (May 7-June 6) to find out just how frequent cancellations have become. The results made for grim reading, with EasyJet cancelling one in 26 departures, Wizz Air one in 46 and BA one in 92. As for airports, London City and Gatwick propped up the table, both scrapping around one in 30 flights.

Unfortunately for Britons attempting to jet off for their summer holidays, the situation has grown even more dire. With the help of OAG, the aviation analyst, we crunched the data again, covering the period June 7-July 10, and found that nearly every airline and airport is experiencing even more cancellations than before (scroll down for full details).

The wave of chaos isn’t going to subside any time soon. On August 12, Heathrow Airport imposed a daily capacity limit of 100,000 departing passengers until September 11. Given that the daily capacity average currently stands at 122,187, according to OAG, the result will be many more cancellations. Furthermore, staff at several airlines are planning to go on strike in the coming weeks.

So which are the best and worst airlines for flight chaos? Here’s what the data from the last month or so reveals:

Wizz takes the wooden spoon

Low-cost airline Wizz Air has seen its cancellation rate treble from 2.16 per cent to a dismal 6.84 per cent, making it the least reliable of the 20 largest airlines flying from the UK. Telegraph Travel has been inundated with correspondence from Wizz passengers in recent weeks, with many complaining that their flight was cancelled just moments before departure – and the information conveyed via text message. Others have described arduous battles to secure refunds from the Eastern European carrier.

Second place in the hall of shame went to KLM, which cancelled 5.75 per per cent of departures over the last month (up from 5.09 per cent the month before).

The situation has worsened too for BA, which scrapped 4.27 per cent of departures (up from 1.09 per cent) and EasyJet, which ditched 4.17 per cent (up from 3.87 per cent).

Among the smaller carriers, Japan Airlines had the highest cancellation rate – a remarkable 22.22 per cent, or 14 out of 63 departures – followed by Malaysia Airlines – 16 per cent, or eight out of 50.

Ryanair remains reliable

The Irish carrier has won plaudits for sidestepping the chaos so far this summer, and it remained a relatively safe bet for a successful hop to the Med. Between June 7 and July 10 it cancelled just 47 of its 11,725 UK departures (0.4 per cent).

But it was trumped by both Jet2.com, which only scrapped one of its 6,058 flights (0.02 per cent), and Tui, which didn’t see a single cancellation.

London City is still the worst airport for cancellations

Of the country’s biggest hubs, London City had the highest cancellation rate for the second month running: 6.02 per cent, up from 3.3 per cent. Gatwick came next, with a cancellation rate of 4.22 per cent – up from 3 per cent and representing 496 flights that never took off. Bristol, Luton and Glasgow completed the bottom five.

At the other end of the table, Stansted – Ryanair’s main UK base – retained its crown as Britain’s most reliable airport with just 36 of its 7,318 departures being cancelled (0.49 per cent). Leeds Bradford and Liverpool also performed relatively well.

The best time to fly

Once again, we analysed the departure times for each cancelled service to work out which period of the day tends to see the most problems. Late morning remains the sweet spot, while early morning and evening departures tend to see the most cancellations.

Ignore the first few columns on the graphic below – vanishingly few flights take off in the early hours of the morning, which explains why cancellations were non-existent.

The best day to fly

Travellers who flew on Tuesdays were the least likely to suffer a flight cancellation over the last month. Only 1.5 per cent of flights were scrapped on this day compared with 2.7 per cent on Mondays and 2.6 per cent on Saturdays. However, this is clearly not an exact science – when we crunched the numbers a month ago, Saturdays had the lowest cancellation rate and Tuesdays the second highest.

The flight chaos was most acute towards the middle of month, peaking on July 1, when 108 departures were cancelled, but things appear to have improved a little in the last week or so.

The best and worst routes

Spare a thought for anyone hoping to fly from Manchester to Hurghada in the coming weeks. During the last month, this EasyJet service has been cancelled six times out of seven scheduled departures. It’s not the sort of record to strike confidence into would-be sunseekers. The low-cost carrier also cancelled a clutch of flights to the Egyptian resort from Gatwick, Bristol and Luton.

Other routes with high cancellation rates included Bristol-Marseille (50 per cent), Newcastle-Dusseldorf (46 per cent), London City-Faro (35 per cent), Manchester-Southampton (31 per cent), Edinburgh-Bonn (27 per cent), Belfast City-Gatwick (22 per cent), Heathrow-Stavanger (21 per cent) and Heathrow-Tokyo (17 per cent).

The most cancelled route was Heathrow-Amsterdam, with 40 flights scrapped, representing 7.3 per cent of all departures, followed by Heathrow-Frankfurt (28 cancellations; 6.3 per cent) and Gatwick-Milan (25 cancellations; 11.6 per cent).

