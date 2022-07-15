Revealed: The best and worst UK airports and airlines for flight cancellations

Oliver Smith
·5 min read
Girl in airport - Getty
Girl in airport - Getty

Britain’s summer of flight chaos has gone from bad to worse.

Last month Telegraph Travel analysed every departure from the UK over a 30-day period (May 7-June 6) to find out just how frequent cancellations have become. The results made for grim reading, with EasyJet cancelling one in 26 departures, Wizz Air one in 46 and BA one in 92. As for airports, London City and Gatwick propped up the table, both scrapping around one in 30 flights.

Unfortunately for Britons attempting to jet off for their summer holidays, the situation has grown even more dire. With the help of OAG, the aviation analyst, we crunched the data again, covering the period June 7-July 10, and found that nearly every airline and airport is experiencing even more cancellations than before (scroll down for full details).

The wave of chaos isn’t going to subside any time soon. On August 12, Heathrow Airport imposed a daily capacity limit of 100,000 departing passengers until September 11. Given that the daily capacity average currently stands at 122,187, according to OAG, the result will be many more cancellations. Furthermore, staff at several airlines are planning to go on strike in the coming weeks.

So which are the best and worst airlines for flight chaos? Here’s what the data from the last month or so reveals:

Wizz takes the wooden spoon

Low-cost airline Wizz Air has seen its cancellation rate treble from 2.16 per cent to a dismal 6.84 per cent, making it the least reliable of the 20 largest airlines flying from the UK. Telegraph Travel has been inundated with correspondence from Wizz passengers in recent weeks, with many complaining that their flight was cancelled just moments before departure – and the information conveyed via text message. Others have described arduous battles to secure refunds from the Eastern European carrier.

Second place in the hall of shame went to KLM, which cancelled 5.75 per per cent of departures over the last month (up from 5.09 per cent the month before).

The situation has worsened too for BA, which scrapped 4.27 per cent of departures (up from 1.09 per cent) and EasyJet, which ditched 4.17 per cent (up from 3.87 per cent).

Among the smaller carriers, Japan Airlines had the highest cancellation rate – a remarkable 22.22 per cent, or 14 out of 63 departures – followed by Malaysia Airlines – 16 per cent, or eight out of 50.

Ryanair remains reliable

The Irish carrier has won plaudits for sidestepping the chaos so far this summer, and it remained a relatively safe bet for a successful hop to the Med. Between June 7 and July 10 it cancelled just 47 of its 11,725 UK departures (0.4 per cent).

But it was trumped by both Jet2.com, which only scrapped one of its 6,058 flights (0.02 per cent), and Tui, which didn’t see a single cancellation.

London City is still the worst airport for cancellations

Of the country’s biggest hubs, London City had the highest cancellation rate for the second month running: 6.02 per cent, up from 3.3 per cent. Gatwick came next, with a cancellation rate of 4.22 per cent – up from 3 per cent and representing 496 flights that never took off. Bristol, Luton and Glasgow completed the bottom five.

At the other end of the table, Stansted – Ryanair’s main UK base – retained its crown as Britain’s most reliable airport with just 36 of its 7,318 departures being cancelled (0.49 per cent). Leeds Bradford and Liverpool also performed relatively well.

The best time to fly

Once again, we analysed the departure times for each cancelled service to work out which period of the day tends to see the most problems. Late morning remains the sweet spot, while early morning and evening departures tend to see the most cancellations.

Ignore the first few columns on the graphic below – vanishingly few flights take off in the early hours of the morning, which explains why cancellations were non-existent.

The best day to fly

Travellers who flew on Tuesdays were the least likely to suffer a flight cancellation over the last month. Only 1.5 per cent of flights were scrapped on this day compared with 2.7 per cent on Mondays and 2.6 per cent on Saturdays. However, this is clearly not an exact science – when we crunched the numbers a month ago, Saturdays had the lowest cancellation rate and Tuesdays the second highest.

The flight chaos was most acute towards the middle of month, peaking on July 1, when 108 departures were cancelled, but things appear to have improved a little in the last week or so.

The best and worst routes

Spare a thought for anyone hoping to fly from Manchester to Hurghada in the coming weeks. During the last month, this EasyJet service has been cancelled six times out of seven scheduled departures. It’s not the sort of record to strike confidence into would-be sunseekers. The low-cost carrier also cancelled a clutch of flights to the Egyptian resort from Gatwick, Bristol and Luton.

Other routes with high cancellation rates included Bristol-Marseille (50 per cent), Newcastle-Dusseldorf (46 per cent), London City-Faro (35 per cent), Manchester-Southampton (31 per cent), Edinburgh-Bonn (27 per cent), Belfast City-Gatwick (22 per cent), Heathrow-Stavanger (21 per cent) and Heathrow-Tokyo (17 per cent).

The most cancelled route was Heathrow-Amsterdam, with 40 flights scrapped, representing 7.3 per cent of all departures, followed by Heathrow-Frankfurt (28 cancellations; 6.3 per cent) and Gatwick-Milan (25 cancellations; 11.6 per cent).

Have you been impacted by flight cancellations? Please share your experiences in the comments below

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Phillies' Realmuto, Nola, 2 others unvaccinated, out vs Jays

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will be without J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson during a two-game series in Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on unvaccinated travelers. Nola started on the mound for Philadelphia's game Monday night at St. Louis and was not scheduled to pitch against the Blue Jays during the series that begins Tuesday. Bohm, an infielder, came out of Monday's game with an apparent hand injury. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski tol

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi