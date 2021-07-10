Revealed: The 10 Most Beautiful Walks In The UK

Britain is full of beautiful walks, but the short hike to Arthur’s Seat, which is located in the heart of Edinburgh, provides the very the best scenery.

That’s according to the outdoor experts at Millets, who looked at Tripadvisor reviews to crown the nation’s 10 most beautiful walks. The researchers looked for reviews that included the words “beautiful”, “pretty” and “picturesque”.

Arthur’s Seat, which is located around a mile from the city centre, took the top spot. The researchers said the walk to the summit is a fairly easy one and rewards you with “panoramic views of Scotland’s capital and beyond”.

More than 1,600 positive reviews agree.

In second place is a route that allows you to walk in the footsteps of giants, the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland. The causeway is an UNESCO World Heritage site and draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

In third place is the Clifton Suspension Bridge, which spans the Avon Gorge from Bristol to Somerset. The bridge itself is a Grade I listed building and while it’s an iconic sight in its own right, the walk across it gives you some incredible views over the gorge and the River Avon.

Here are the top 10 walking destinations:

1. Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh – 1,671 beautiful walk reviews

(Photo: Millets)



2. Giant’s Causeway, County Antrim – 1,370 reviews

(Photo: Millets)



3. Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol – 1,204 reviews

(Photo: Millets)



4. Ingleton Waterfalls Trail, Yorkshire Dales – 1,109 reviews

(Photo: Millets)



5. Fairy Pools, Isle of Skye – 1,063 reviews

Millets (Photo: Millets)



6. Bradgate Park, Leicestershire – 923 reviews

(Photo: Dave Porter Peterborough Uk via Getty Images)



7. The Lizard, Cornwall – 905 reviews

(Photo: Raj Kamal via Getty Images)



8. Dovedale, Peak District – 892 reviews

(Photo: Photos by R A Kearton via Getty Images)



9. Rhossili Bay, Gower Peninsula – 747 reviews

(Photo: joe daniel price via Getty Images)



10. The Needles, Isle of Wight – 738 reviews

(Photo: Karl Hendon via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

