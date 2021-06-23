Revealed: The 10 Most Annoying Mispronounced Words

(Photo: GeorgePeters via Getty Images)

“Specifically” and “probably” are two of the most irritating mispronounced words, according to a survey.

In the poll of 2,000 participants, by insights agency Perspectus Global, 35% of those surveyed said they find it most annoying when people mispronounce the word “specifically” as “pacifically”.

Saying “probly” instead of “probably” annoyed 28% of people. And more than a quarter (26%) said the most annoying mispronounced word was “expresso” instead of “espresso”.

Also making the list was “specially” instead of “especially” (25%) and “artick” rather than “arctic” (19%).

Despite 61% of Brits finding it annoying when others say words wrong, as many as 65% would be too embarrassed to correct them. Yet 35% said they can’t resist correcting their friends and family.

Here’s a list of the top 10 most irritating pronunciations:

Pacifically instead of specifically – 35% Probly instead of probably – 28% Expresso instead of espresso – 26% Specially instead of especially – 25% Artick instead of arctic – 19% Nu-cu-lar instead of nuclear – 19% Tenderhooks instead of tenterhooks – 18% Ex-cet-ara instead of etcetera – 18% Ass-essory instead of accessory – 15% Triath-a-lon instead of triathlon – 9%

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

