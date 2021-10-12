Revasum (ASX:RVS) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 265% in 1 year

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Revasum, Inc. (ASX:RVS) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 265%. On top of that, the share price is up 115% in about a quarter. Revasum hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Since the stock has added US$34m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Given that Revasum didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Revasum grew its revenue by 13% last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In contrast, the share price took off during the year, gaining 265%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. We're not so sure that revenue growth is driving the market optimism about the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Revasum shareholders have gained 265% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 115% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Revasum (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

