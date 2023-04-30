This revamped Cotswolds pub has stayed true to its roots – and is all the better for it

The interior of The Boot is by Chelsea design studio Timothy Oulton

My hour-long train journey from London Paddington to Kemble in Gloucestershire was punctuated with puns by my husband pulled from our final destination – the Boot. Would this romantic country pub with rooms be the place to take your sole mate? On arriving at the Boot, he mercifully let go of “repeat-until-funny” and became fixated on the colour of red they had painted the main door to the bar: a lush berry hue that I agreed was gorgeous.

The Boot was, until a few months ago, the archetypal staid country pub in the chi-chi Cotswolds. It is in one of those tiny towns that looks like a film set: the sandstone houses and their gardens are immaculate and ooze rural wealth. The gorgeous old church dates to Norman times and there is a luxury spa hotel, Barnsley House – set in a 17th-century building where swanky weddings take place – which manages the Boot. After a night at the latter, you go to the former for breakfast, to get stuck into cartoon-plump pork sausages. It is a lovely juxtaposition, from kegs and bar banter at night to crystal chandeliers by day

The Boot looks like a gently tarted-up boozer, but it is a lot fancier than that

At first glance, the Boot looks like a gently tarted-up boozer surrounded by farmland. On closer inspection, it is a lot fancier than that. But it’s subtle. The interior is by Chelsea design studio Timothy Oulton, which sells rough wood dining tables you might find via architectural salvage – but for £8,000.

Oulton is a well-known name in the West London interiors scene, and his death last year – at the age of 55 – left questions over what to do with his vast and eclectic collection of antiques and curios. One answer was to bring it, along with some well-crafted new furniture, to the Boot. There are now antique marble pieces on window ledges that date back to 2000BC, a framed megalodon shark tooth, a hippo skull, walls of framed vintage illustrations of the Punch variety, and an elephantine panel of knotted rope that was used for bomb testing during the Second World War, now hung as a tapestry. It weighs a ton and looks like fine art.

The decor blends a mix of stone, brown leather upholstery and wood

I have been to many country pubs taken over and ruined by some eccentric’s dream project, such as furnishing the toilets with saxophone-shaped urinals and garish neon. The Boot is beautiful, however. It has unpainted ceiling beams, rickety stairs and tricky corners. The bedrooms have expensive toppers and linens, and every twist and turn to your room reminds you how haunted the old place must be – the “mind your head” markings are everywhere, on beams that no one over 5ft in height could navigate with ease.

There is a lovely backyard with a firepit and for all the impressive dishes on the menu, this is still a pub, not a gastro-anything. You can come in for a pint and sit in the middle room, then leave, or linger by an open fire. The back room has walls lined in leather hide that smells divine, trimmed with the Boot’s own trademarked Harris tweed. The rest of the pub is a mix of stone, brown leather upholstery and wood. Each piece of furniture has been made to Mayfair penthouse standards (if not higher) and you can feel it.

The most popular dish on the menu; beef wellington for two

After a short walk among the daffodils outside and past a red phone box full of old books, we had a couple of pints of stout and then a bath beforedinner. I can’t fault the kitchen at all.

No, this isn’t a restaurant with rooms. It’s not fancy. But neither is it doing ironic “deconstructed” dishes. A lot of the produce comes from the back garden, and right now there is a spring pea soup with crème fraiche and lemon that sings a song of the new season. The most popular dish is a £66 beef wellington for two, but I chose a venison pie with smoked mash, carrots and greens. And – just because I wanted to – a casserole pot of mac and smoked cheddar.

The pie was the highlight of what was already the perfect Cotswolds day. They also serve Welsh rarebit and Gloucestershire Old Spot Scotch eggs. I mean… I can’t ask for more than this, but the antiques, hundreds of years old, scattered around the place add a certain something. I’m going to put my foot down (behold the final pun) and say that this is one of the best country pubs anywhere right now.

Double rooms from £195 with breakfast. Owing to the historic nature of the building, there are no accessible rooms. Mark C O’Flaherty travelled as a guest of GWR, which runs regular services between London Paddington and Kemble with fares from £18 each way.

The Boot, Barnsley, Cirencester GL7 5EF (01285 740421)