Revamp Your Work Wardrobe with Amazon’s Top-Rated Blazers, Trousers, and Dresses — Under $45
Shop from brands like Calvin Klein, Gap, and Tommy Hilfiger
For those heading back into the office, Amazon has hundreds of workwear options for fall — and we found the best picks under $45.
Amazon is bursting with all sorts of options fit for the office, including pants, blouses, dresses, and shoes from customer-loved brands like Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein. Many are on sale or heavily discounted — with prices starting at just $13 — so don’t wait to snatch up these deals.
Amazon’s Best Fall Workwear Under $45
Tronjori High-Waist Palazzo Trousers, $28.09 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
Yeokou Sleeveless Suit Vest, $22.94 with coupon (orig. $26.99)
Funyyzo Wide Leg Suit Pants, $42.99
Naturalizer Women’s Mule, $40.77 (orig. $89)
Gap Button Front Blouse, $30.36 (orig. $49.99)
Amazon Essentials Square Neck T-Shirt, $12.94 (orig. $20)
Tommy Hilfiger Sportswear Camp Shirt, $33.23 (orig. $37.48)
Liyohon Fall Mock Turtleneck, $32.99 (orig. $49.99)
Caracilia Midi Sweater Dress, $25.60 with coupon (orig. $31.99)
Verdusa Dolman Sleeve Top, $29.99
Langwyqu Cable Knit Turtleneck, $28.98 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
Ebossy 2-Button Houndstooth Blazer, $41.80 with coupon (orig. $43.99)
Btfbm High-Waisted Maxi Dress, $41.40 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
Calvin Klein Quarter-Sleeve Blouse, $36.06 (orig. $59.50)
Tronjori High-Waist Palazzo Trousers, $34 with Coupon
These high-waisted Palazzo trousers are a best-seller, having picked up over 10,000 five-star reviews. The polyester pants feature pleats, functional pockets, and a flattering elastic waistband in the back. The trousers are easy to dress up or down with a flat shoe or a heel. Plus, they come in 32 different colors from sizes XS–XXL.
Reviewers loved these “comfy” and “breathable” trousers, which one shopper called “perfect for fall.” Others praised the versatility of the pants, with one reviewer noting that the length of the leg “barely brushes the ground in flats, which gives the option for heels.” As for their fit, another customer called these trousers “an office work pant that feels like your work-from-home outfit.”
Naturalizer Women’s Mule, $41 (Save 54%)
These elegant mules are made from leather, complete with a half-inch heel. They use Contour+ technology to ensure a premium fit and all-day comfort — so your feet won’t be covered in blisters by the end of the day. The mules are available in eight colors, including tea and pewter, and in sizes 5–12.
Shoppers called the shoes “beautiful” and “very comfortable.” One customer added that they’re “perfect for all-day wear,” with another noting that the shoes “match with a lot of work outfits.”
Liyohon Fall Mock Turtleneck, $33
This mock turtleneck pairs well with high-waisted work pants and can be layered with a blazer or cardigan. Its breathable cotton and polyester fabric make this a great option for unpredictable fall weather. Plus, the turtleneck is available in 27 different colors, like orange and coffee, and sizes from S–XXL.
One reviewer loved the turtleneck’s “lightweight” material, and appreciated that it “holds its shape and doesn’t feel too hot.” Another called the shirt a “perfect fit” and deemed it “great for fall.”
Yeokou Sleeveless Suit Vest, $24 with Coupon
This sleeveless and button-free suit vest has an open front that makes for easy layering, while the simple and elegant design features a lapel collar and side pockets. It’s longer than an average suit jacket, hitting at mid-thigh. The vest is available in three neutral colors as well as sizes ranging rom S–XXL.
One five-star reviewer loved how the comfortable suit vest is “light” and “doesn’t wrinkle.” Another shopper called the vest “classy” and “sexy” and loved how it complimented their “simple but bold outfit.”
Keep reading to check out more work clothes you’ll want to wear to the office all fall long — all under $45.
Funyyzo Wide Leg Suit Pants, $43
Gap Button Front Blouse, $31 (Save 39%)
Amazon Essentials Square Neck T-Shirt, $13
Tommy Hilfiger Sportswear Camp Shirt, $33
Btfbm High-Waisted Maxi Dress, $41 (Save 10%)
Blooming Jelly V-Neck Work Blouse, $31
Caracilia Midi Sweater Dress, $26 with Coupon
Langwyqu Cable Knit Turtleneck, $29 with Coupon
Chouyatou Open Front Office Jacket, $40
Ebossy 2-Button Houndstooth Blazer, $42 with Coupon
Calvin Klein Quarter-Sleeve Blouse, $36 (Save 39%)
