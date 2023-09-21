Revamp Your Work Wardrobe with Amazon’s Top-Rated Blazers, Trousers, and Dresses — Under $45

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop from brands like Calvin Klein, Gap, and Tommy Hilfiger

For those heading back into the office, Amazon has hundreds of workwear options for fall — and we found the best picks under $45.

Amazon is bursting with all sorts of options fit for the office, including pants, blouses, dresses, and shoes from customer-loved brands like Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein. Many are on sale or heavily discounted — with prices starting at just $13 — so don’t wait to snatch up these deals.

Amazon’s Best Fall Workwear Under $45

Tronjori High-Waist Palazzo Trousers, $34 with Coupon

Amazon

$40

$34

Buy on Amazon

These high-waisted Palazzo trousers are a best-seller, having picked up over 10,000 five-star reviews. The polyester pants feature pleats, functional pockets, and a flattering elastic waistband in the back. The trousers are easy to dress up or down with a flat shoe or a heel. Plus, they come in 32 different colors from sizes XS–XXL.

Reviewers loved these “comfy” and “breathable” trousers, which one shopper called “perfect for fall.” Others praised the versatility of the pants, with one reviewer noting that the length of the leg “barely brushes the ground in flats, which gives the option for heels.” As for their fit, another customer called these trousers “an office work pant that feels like your work-from-home outfit.”

Story continues

Naturalizer Women’s Mule, $41 (Save 54%)

Amazon

$89

$41

Buy on Amazon

These elegant mules are made from leather, complete with a half-inch heel. They use Contour+ technology to ensure a premium fit and all-day comfort — so your feet won’t be covered in blisters by the end of the day. The mules are available in eight colors, including tea and pewter, and in sizes 5–12.

Shoppers called the shoes “beautiful” and “very comfortable.” One customer added that they’re “perfect for all-day wear,” with another noting that the shoes “match with a lot of work outfits.”

Liyohon Fall Mock Turtleneck, $33

Amazon

$50

$33

Buy on Amazon

This mock turtleneck pairs well with high-waisted work pants and can be layered with a blazer or cardigan. Its breathable cotton and polyester fabric make this a great option for unpredictable fall weather. Plus, the turtleneck is available in 27 different colors, like orange and coffee, and sizes from S–XXL.

One reviewer loved the turtleneck’s “lightweight” material, and appreciated that it “holds its shape and doesn’t feel too hot.” Another called the shirt a “perfect fit” and deemed it “great for fall.”

Yeokou Sleeveless Suit Vest, $24 with Coupon

Amazon

$27

$24

Buy on Amazon

This sleeveless and button-free suit vest has an open front that makes for easy layering, while the simple and elegant design features a lapel collar and side pockets. It’s longer than an average suit jacket, hitting at mid-thigh. The vest is available in three neutral colors as well as sizes ranging rom S–XXL.

One five-star reviewer loved how the comfortable suit vest is “light” and “doesn’t wrinkle.” Another shopper called the vest “classy” and “sexy” and loved how it complimented their “simple but bold outfit.”

Keep reading to check out more work clothes you’ll want to wear to the office all fall long — all under $45.

Funyyzo Wide Leg Suit Pants, $43

Amazon

$43

Buy on Amazon

Gap Button Front Blouse, $31 (Save 39%)

Amazon

$50

$31

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Square Neck T-Shirt, $13

Amazon

$20

$13

Buy on Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Sportswear Camp Shirt, $33

Amazon

$37

$33

Buy on Amazon

Btfbm High-Waisted Maxi Dress, $41 (Save 10%)

Amazon

$46

$41

Buy on Amazon

Blooming Jelly V-Neck Work Blouse, $31

Amazon

$31

Buy on Amazon

Caracilia Midi Sweater Dress, $26 with Coupon

Amazon

$32

$26

Buy on Amazon

Langwyqu Cable Knit Turtleneck, $29 with Coupon

Amazon

$50

$29

Buy on Amazon

Chouyatou Open Front Office Jacket, $40

Amazon

$40

Buy on Amazon

Ebossy 2-Button Houndstooth Blazer, $42 with Coupon

Amazon

$44

$42

Buy on Amazon

Calvin Klein Quarter-Sleeve Blouse, $36 (Save 39%)

Amazon

$60

$36

Buy on Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.