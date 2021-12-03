REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from the Reuters Next conference

(Reuters) - Reuters Next is hosting three days of interviews, panels and presentations with 150+ global leaders discussing the biggest business, social and environmental challenges for the year ahead.

Following are some notable quotes from the final day of theDec. 1-3 conference.

CHRISTINE LAGARDE, EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT

"I see an inflation profile that looks like a hump. And a hump eventually declines."

"We are firmly of the view, and I'm confident, that inflation will decline in 2022."

"There are ways to give clarity without making long-term commitments and I would err on the side of not making (a) very long-term commitment (at the ECB's Dec. 16 policy meeting) because there is too much uncertainty."

"But equally, we need to very clearly indicate that we stand ready (to act), in both directions."

ANNA KOMINIK, ASIA PACIFIC DIRECTOR AT BOEING CO. UNIT WISK

"We can't continue to use road transport; 3D mobility is really important.

"Sixty-seven percent of the world's population will be cities by 2030, so that ground infrastructure can't keep up and is costly to overhaul. We have to move to the sky as a resource."

PETER BOONE, CEO OF SWISS CHOCOLATE MAKER BARRY CALLEBAUT

(On ending child labour in the cocoa supply chain): "We cannot close our eyes to something which is out there we know should not be part of our supply chain."

PIYUSH GUPTA, THE CEO OF DBS GROUP, SOUTHEAST ASIA'S BIGGEST BANK

"In Singapore, it's not that easy for digital banks to carve out space. Even in markets like Brazil and China you can see that the relative market share, size and growth of the incumbent banking system hasn't shifted very much."

JACEK OLCZAK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, PHILIP MORRIS

"Our $1 billion target of achieving sales from non-nicotine products we can also to a very large extent achieve organically."

"Nothing we are doing should come as a surprise, we are putting in action the visions that we shared openly seven or so years ago about leaving cigarettes behind. This is completely moving the company in another direction."

