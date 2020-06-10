Reuters Joins VOICE Global as Keynote and Key Partner of the 24-Hour Livestream Event on June 17, 2020

Global Event to Open with a Special Musical Guest to be Announced

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Reuters, the world's largest multimedia news provider,, the world's largest multimedia news provider, has joined VOICE Global as keynote and a key partner, it was announced today by Pete Erickson, CEO of Modev.

In a keynote address, Nick Cohen, Reuters Director of Product and Core News Services, will outline what a new era of audio and voice technology means for the news and information industry, and how Reuters is evolving to meet the needs of this fast-changing space.

The 24-hour event, powered by Modev, will open with a special musical guest to be announced later this week.

Reuters joins Google Assistant as one of the two premier keynote speakers at the event providing its global perspective on the voice-first industry and the evolution of news.

"Joining Voice Global 2020 is an important moment for us to get closer to the voice and audio community, to start working together towards integrating content into new platforms and solutions," said Josh London, CMO, Reuters. "For more than 168 years we have been at the forefront of covering and reporting the news around the world. We are thrilled to provide our perspective on the new frontier for the news industry in the audio and voice space."

"Reuters is one of the most powerful and innovative news brands in the world," said Erickson CEO Modev. "Featuring their perspective on how voice, audio and news align now and into the future will set the stage for the incredible conversations that will occur in the event's 24-hour cycle. As the community leader that brings together innovators, developers, marketers, and content creators all passionate about voice is something we have cultivated for more than a decade and one that we will foster and expand as technology evolves decades from now."

Speakers for VOICE Global include industry thought leaders such as Chief Evangelist, Alexa, and Echo, at Amazon, Dave Isbitski; Head of Distribution at BBC, Ben Rosenberg; Head of Conversation Design, Search & Assistant at Google, Daniel Padgett; Founder and Managing Partner at Backstage Capital, Arlan Hamilton; Global Head of Innovation and Design at VISA, Mark Jamison; Vice President of AI at Comcast, Jeanine Heck; Head of Conversational Research and Strategy at Versa and CEO of Women in Voice, Joan Palmiter Bajorek; and, Author, Speaker, Radio & Media Personality at Moven, Brett King.

From live keynotes led by Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Reuters to online workshops and insightful panels, VOICE Global offers something for everyone interested in learning about voice. This completely free, entirely virtual conference allows unlimited access to voice-first knowledge which is why it is gearing up to be the world's largest virtual voice conference, with multiple countries represented. The conference will livestream the best and latest in voice across the biggest industries with superstar speakers and pioneering thinkers to share everything from the latest trends to how voice tech is helping us through these challenging times.

VOICE 2019 welcomed more 5,000 voice-first professionals from 30 countries and VOICE 2020 Virtual in October is expected to attract an audience of more than 25,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands, and agencies that are reimagining how society interacts with technology through voice.

About Modev:

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai, and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world.

About Reuters:

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider. Founded in 1851, it is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity and freedom from bias. With unmatched coverage in over 16 languages, and reaching billions of people worldwide every day, Reuters provides trusted intelligence that powers humans and machines to make smart decisions. It supplies business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers. Reuters: The Real World in Real Time.

