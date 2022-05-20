Reuters’ devastating, Pulitzer Prize-winning pictures of India’s Covid crisis

Raju Gopalakrishnan
·3 min read
A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a woman inside her hut during a vaccination drive for workers at a brick kiln in April 2021 (Reuters)
A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a woman inside her hut during a vaccination drive for workers at a brick kiln in April 2021 (Reuters)

From hospitals, funeral pyres and remote villages to a Himalayan hillside, car parks and temples, Reuters photographers produced coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in India that captured the spread of the disease and its remorseless toll.

The Reuters team won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for pictures balancing “intimacy and devastation while offering viewers a heightened sense of place”, the jury said.

Chief Photographer for India, Danish Siddiqui, who died in July 2021 while covering the war in Afghanistan, took many of the pictures, including an aerial shot of fires from a mass cremation lighting up a Delhi housing estate.

One picture shows a gasping woman receiving oxygen in a car in a parking lot, because of the lack of space in hospitals. Another shows a 19-year-old in a protective suit kneeling before his mother’s body after it is placed on a pyre.

Pranav Mishra, 19, kneels toward the body of his mother Mamta Mishra who died aged 45 from coronavirus, ahead of her cremation in New Delhi on 4 May 2021 (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Pranav Mishra, 19, kneels toward the body of his mother Mamta Mishra who died aged 45 from coronavirus, ahead of her cremation in New Delhi on 4 May 2021 (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Manisha Bashu presses the chest of her father, who was having difficulty breathing, after he fell unconscious while receiving oxygen support at a Gurdwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad on 30 April 2021 (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
Manisha Bashu presses the chest of her father, who was having difficulty breathing, after he fell unconscious while receiving oxygen support at a Gurdwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad on 30 April 2021 (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
Residences surround the grounds of a crematorium during a mass cremation for victims of Covid-19 in New Delhi on 22 April 2021 (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Residences surround the grounds of a crematorium during a mass cremation for victims of Covid-19 in New Delhi on 22 April 2021 (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

Demonstrating that no one felt safe from the disease, Siddiqui also took a picture of an ash-covered Hindu holy man putting on a mask before a ritual dip in the Ganges river.

“Danish owned this story from the start,” said Ahmad Masood, Reuters Asia Chief Photographer. “He broke news with his pictures, showing the scale of the devastation both in Delhi and rural areas. This is a testament to his courage and dedication to journalism.”

Just a month before he left for Afghanistan, Siddiqui was on the phone to Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a photojournalist in Kashmir, discussing a different way to illustrate the pandemic. They decided she would visit one of the most remote vaccination camps in the country, on a steep Himalayan hillside.

With no roads suitable for cars, she went up by pony and trekked to the site in Lidderwat, about 3,400m high, to take the picture of a shepherd receiving his shot.

A healthcare worker administers a dose of CoviShield vaccine to a shepherd during a vaccination drive in Lidderwat, in Kashmir's Anantnag district on 10 June 2021 (Reuters/Sanna Irshad)
A healthcare worker administers a dose of CoviShield vaccine to a shepherd during a vaccination drive in Lidderwat, in Kashmir's Anantnag district on 10 June 2021 (Reuters/Sanna Irshad)
A man sits next to his wife, who was suffering from a high fever, as she intravenously receives rehydration fluid at a makeshift clinic in Parsaul village, Uttar Pradesh on 22 May 2021 (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
A man sits next to his wife, who was suffering from a high fever, as she intravenously receives rehydration fluid at a makeshift clinic in Parsaul village, Uttar Pradesh on 22 May 2021 (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
A ‘Naga Sadhu’, or Hindu holy man, places a mask across his face before entering the Ganges river during the traditional Shahi Snan, or royal dip, at the Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on 12 April 2021 (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
A ‘Naga Sadhu’, or Hindu holy man, places a mask across his face before entering the Ganges river during the traditional Shahi Snan, or royal dip, at the Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on 12 April 2021 (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

In western India, veteran photojournalist Amit Dave took a photograph of a veil-covered brick kiln worker having her temperature checked in her hut during a vaccination drive.

Adnan Abidi, a friend and colleague of Siddiqui who worked with him for over a decade, took a number of the photographs cited by the Pulitzer Prize jury. He travelled outside Delhi to find a village where a man had dragged a cot into the shade from the midsummer sun so his wife could lie in comfort before receiving rehydration fluid.

At a Sikh temple that was providing oxygen to people who could not afford it, he took the picture of a woman desperately pumping the chest of her ailing father.

Manoj Kumar waves a handkerchief from the back seat of his vehicle at his mother Vidhya Devi as she receives oxygen in the parking lot of a Gurudwara in Ghaziabad on 24 April 2021 (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Manoj Kumar waves a handkerchief from the back seat of his vehicle at his mother Vidhya Devi as she receives oxygen in the parking lot of a Gurudwara in Ghaziabad on 24 April 2021 (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
A man grieves as his family member is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward at the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi on 23 April 2021 (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
A man grieves as his family member is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward at the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi on 23 April 2021 (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
The body of a person who died from coronavirus lies on a funeral pyre during a mass cremation in New Delhi on 1 May 2021 (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
The body of a person who died from coronavirus lies on a funeral pyre during a mass cremation in New Delhi on 1 May 2021 (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
A patient suffering from Covid-19 is attended to by hospital staff inside the emergency ward of the Holy Family hospital in New Delhi on 29 April 2021 (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
A patient suffering from Covid-19 is attended to by hospital staff inside the emergency ward of the Holy Family hospital in New Delhi on 29 April 2021 (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

At the height of the pandemic, many victims were cremated without their family members being allowed to attend. Abidi took one heartbreaking image of volunteers carrying away a bag containing unclaimed ashes from a crematorium.

In addition to covering the spread of the disease across the vast Indian landscape, the Reuters team had to take rigorous safety measures while in the field. They wore protective suits, sunglasses and masks and liberally used sanitisers on themselves and their equipment.

“We had to come back home to our family,” Abidi said.

“This is a tribute to him (Siddiqui) from the whole Reuters team,” said Abidi, who has been on two previous Pulitzer Prize-winning teams, one with Siddiqui. “I really miss him... I wish he was here with us.”

Reuters

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • Over first quarter of season, Jays' strong pitching has made up for middling offence

    TORONTO — Several one-run victories by the Toronto Blue Jays in April have helped offset a May slide that has left the team hovering near the .500 mark as the 40-game post arrives this weekend. Strong pitching helped Canada's lone big-league team to a 15-8 start, but a middling offence has seen the club sputter during a current 5-10 stretch. A weekend visit by the last-place Cincinnati Reds could be just what the 20-18 Blue Jays need to get back into contender form. Here are five things of note

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Golden Knights fire Peter DeBoer after missing playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have fired coach Peter DeBoer after they missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. General manager Kelly McCrimmon made the announcement Monday and thanked DeBoer for his work with the organization. Vegas failed to qualify for the playoffs after a barrage of injuries compounded by salary cap problems wreaked havoc on the lineup, most notably in goal. The Golden Knights at one point were first in the Pacific Division but after 82 games

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner comments on armed carjacking incident

    Marner, who had his car stolen at gunpoint on Monday, thanked fans, friends, police, teammates and the Maple Leafs organization for their support.

  • Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances split in Red Deer

    The old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer, Alta., was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting hockey fans during the fierce Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late-1980s. Calgary Flames fans sat on one side. Edmonton Oilers fans were relegated to the other. NHL allegiances are split in the city of just over 100,000 people that sits within a kilometre of the exact halfway point of the 300-kilometre drive along Hwy. 2 between Calgary and Edmonton. The Flames host the Oilers in Ga

  • Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over. The German club ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra time and another in the shootout to help give Frankfurt the 5-4 win on penalties. The game ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Colombia striker Rafael Borré, who scored a second-half equalizer for Frankfurt, converte

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Artemi Panarin rips home OT winner to lift Rangers over Penguins in Game 7

    Artemi Panarin's Game 7 overtime winner capped a thrilling 3-1 series comeback for the Rangers.

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.