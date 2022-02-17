Reusable Water Bottle Market Size (2022-2029) | Industry Share, Revenue and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in the reusable water bottle market are CamelBak Products LLC, Aquasana Inc., Klean Kanteen, Inc., Sigg Switzerland AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global reusable water bottle market size is expected to expand at surging rate owing to escalating levels of plastic pollution around the globe, According to the UN Environment Program (UNEP), humans produce 300 million tons of plastic waste every year, with more than half of it ending up in landfills or the natural environment. Single-use plastic bottles contribute to plastic pollution in large numbers.

The Guardian reported in 2017 that a million plastic bottles are purchased around the world every minute, which is expected to jump by 20% in 2021, posing a grave challenge to the environment in the years to come. To curb the creation of waste from plastic bottles, governments worldwide are aggressively promoting the adoption of reusable water bottles, with many environmental organizations aiding their efforts by spreading awareness of the detriments of plastic pollution. These measures are likely to benefit the market for reusable bottles in the long-run.

List of Companies Profiled in the Reusable Water Bottle Market Report:

  • CamelBak Products LLC

  • Aquasana Inc.

  • Klean Kanteen, Inc.

  • Sigg Switzerland AG

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/reusable-water-bottle-market-102574

The unforeseen health and economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted industrial activities, with some suffering more than the others. Businesses have either been shut down or experiencing massive revenue losses. To enable your business to survive these trying times, Fortune Business Insights™ offers comprehensive market research reports based on our experience and expertise. These reports contain a detailed impact analysis of coronavirus pandemic on the market of your concern.

Highlights of the Report:

Thorough examination of the top market trends, drivers, and restraints;

Tangible analysis of the key market segments;

In-depth study of the regional developments influencing the market dynamics; and

Careful profiling and evaluation of the major industry players and their key strategies.

Market Driver

Ban on Plastic Bottles across Major Economies to Spawn Opportunities

One of the prominent factors fueling the reusable water bottle market growth is the stringent implementation of measures prohibiting the use of plastic bottles across major economic hubs around the globe. For example, in August 2019, the San Francisco International Airport banned the sale of plastic bottles, issuing a notice to travellers to carry reusable water bottles to fill water from 100 hydration stations installed within the airport. Similarly, in February 2020, the Mayor of New York City banned the sale of single-use plastic beverage bottles on leased and city-owned properties, eliminating the use of such bottles from 25% of the city. In September 2019, India too announced its plans to declare PET bottles as single-use plastic, which would allow the government to ban its sale and use across the country. These strict measures are indirectly stoking the adoption of reusable water bottles, which bodes well for the global market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/reusable-water-bottle-market-102574

Regional Insights

Increasing Awareness about Sustainability to Drive the Market in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the reusable water bottle market share in the coming years as there is greater awareness about sustainability and ill-effects of pollution among the people in the region. In addition to this, rapid urbanization and strong initiatives by governments to protect the environment will also drive the market growth in the region.

In North America, rising demand for reusable beverage holders from sports players and other athletes will be the key factor propelling the regional market growth. On the other hand, the market in Europe is expected to be primarily driven by higher living standards, strict imposition of pollution norms, and robust sporting culture.

Competitive Landscape

Intense Focus on Innovation to Augment Competition

Key players in this market are doubling down their investments in innovation to expand their presence in the market. Product enhancements are also allowing companies to boost sales and diversify revenue streams, whilst amplifying their reach in other niche domains.

Industry Developments:

June 2020: Contigo®, a pioneer in water bottle innovations, partnered with the music festival Coachella to become its reusable water bottle provider for the 2020 event. Together, the two entities will promote reusable beverage bottles and attempt to wean fans off of single-use PET bottles.

November 2018: Purist released a new range of bottles, which will be lined with silicon dioxide to keep taste of the beverage pure for a prolonged time period. The lining, moreover, will remain intact throughout the lifecycle of the bottle, which can be simply washed with warm water and reused.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/reusable-water-bottle-market-102574

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –
Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,
Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Canadian, U.S. hockey women set for 6th Olympic gold-medal showdown

    Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption. The Canadians beat Switzerland 10-3 on Monday in Beijing while the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal to set up a sixth gold-medal showdown on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET. The latest victory continued Canada's unbeaten run in this tournament, having outscored opponents 54-8. But none of that overwhelming success will matter much if it is forced to settle for silver. Since women's hockey made its 1998 Olympic debu

  • Pacers snap 7-game losing streak by beating Wizards 113-108

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists, Terry Taylor added 18 points and nine rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Wednesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak as it heads into the All-Star break. Tristan Thompson had a season-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Pacers also ended a 16-game skid against Eastern Conference foes. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 27 points. Kyle Kuzma finished w

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Toffoli scores in debut as Flames beat Blue Jackets 6-2

    CALGARY — A goal, a win and the crowd chanting his name. It was a stirring Calgary Flames debut for right-winger Tyler Toffoli on Tuesday night. Acquired Monday in a trade with Montreal, Toffoli led Calgary to a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, extending the Flames' winning streak to a season-high seven games. “Obviously, coming to a really good team playing really good hockey right now, I was excited,” he said. On his goal at 11:04 of the third period. Toffoli chased down Johnny Gaud

  • Canada earns another shot at Olympic women's hockey gold, downs Swiss 10-3 in semis

    BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • Canada sets Olympic record en route to speed skating gold medal in women's team pursuit

    Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais set a new Olympic record to win the gold medal in women's team pursuit in long track speed skating in Beijing. The Canadians beat defending Olympic champion Japan's Ayano Sato, Miho Tagaki and Nana Tagaki in Tuesday's dramatic final at the National Speed Skating Oval. Canada posted a time of two minutes and 53.44 seconds, while Japan finished in 3.04.47. Japan enjoyed a slender lead with a half lap to go but Nana Takagi lost her bal

  • Canada doesn't get the help it needs, misses out on women's curling playoffs

    BEIJING — Jennifer Jones didn't get the help she needed in the final draw of the women's curling round robin at the Beijing Olympics. Jones beat Denmark's Madeleine Dupont 10-4 Thursday to give Canada a shot at finishing in the top four and advancing to the semifinals. Those hopes were dashed when Britain beat Russia 9-4 and Sweden beat South Korea 8-4. Canada, with its 5-4 record, ended up fifth. Earlier in the day, Canada's Brad Gushue closed out his round-robin schedule with a 5-2 loss to Bri

  • Arrows sign Canadian international back Brock Webster to help fill injury void

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows, dealing with a spate of injuries among the backs, have signed Canadian international wing/fullback Brock Webster. Toronto (0-2-0) visit NOLA Gold on Saturday in Major League Rugby play. The New Orleans team is also winless, having lost to visiting Rugby ATL (14-9) and to the New England Free Jacks (24-13). The Arrows lost 21-8 at the Seattle Seawolves in their Feb. 6 season opener and 31-16 to the defending champion Los Angeles Giltinis on Saturday at Starlight Stad

  • Gu top qualifier in ski halfpipe, chasing 3rd Olympic medal

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Eileen Gu's best trick may not have even been in the halfpipe. It was convincing herself she wasn't exhausted. “I was journaling last night and I wrote some affirmations," Gu said. “I was like, ‘I am fresh. I am not tired. I am excited.'” Gu turned the page on tired Thursday and recorded the top score not once, but twice in a competitive women's ski halfpipe qualifier as she chases her third medal at the Beijing Olympics. Later, in men's qualifying, 2014 silver medalist

  • Nick Nurse: Raptors ‘played their guts out’ in tough loss to Nuggets

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse liked the toughness and heart his team played with against the Denver Nuggets, even though they came up short on the scoreboard. He also discussed how they defended Nikola Jokic and Pascal Siakam's continued hot streak. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jones in a predicament, Gushue bounces back as pressure mounts for Canadian curlers

    It was probably a little too early to call Canada's curling games on Sunday in Beijing must-wins — but they had to win them. Having combined for four consecutive losses at the Olympics over the last two days of competition, Brad Gushue and Jennifer Jones were needing to get things headed in the right direction. Gushue was able to get the job done against the USA and is now in a somewhat comfortable position, although with this level of talent there are no guaranteed wins at the Olympics anymore.