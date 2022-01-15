New reusable takeout container program aims to reduce single-use waste in Victoria

Although ordering takeout meals is a great way to support local restaurants during the pandemic, it also creates additional garbage. (CBC - image credit)

Takeout meals have been the go-to for many as the long days of the pandemic drag on, but that means plenty of single-use waste, such as boxes, wrappers, bags and plastic cutlery are heading to the dump.

So in Victoria, B.C., a group of restaurants known as the Bread and Butter Collective has come up with a solution: a program that utlizes reusable takeout containers to pack customers' orders.

When customers order a takeout meal at a participating restaurant, they can purchase a reusable container for $8 to pack their food.

The next time they order from another participating restaurant, they can bring the container back, and receive their food in clean new reusable container.

"We're all local business owners really caring about the environment, and we really think that this reusable container will help reduce waste in our landfills, because the last two years have been all about takeout within an unimaginable impact on our environment," said Maryanne Carmack, the owner of local restaurant Roast.

"We really hope this container program is an environmental initiative to help reduce the amount of take out containers. And, it's also a really simple program that helps you also give back and support your local restaurants and cafes at the same time."

The containers have a QR code that takes customers to a website showcasing all the participating restaurants, which include The Drake, Tapa Bar and Habit Coffee.

Carmack said the containers are made of sturdy plastic with strong clasps, and designed to withstand 1,000 washes in commercial dishwashers.

Right now, there's only one container size, but Carmack said her group hopes to bring in other sizes for food like soups and pizza once they've got a feel for the demand of the program and needs of customers.