Reusable Face Masks HK – Washable Cotton Masks For Kids Adults Hong Kong Launch

MILK Shirts has launched its new designer unisex cotton face masks, which are reusable and provide high-quality protection for kids and adults.

MILK Shirts has announced the launch of its reusable cotton face masks for those looking for a washable and comfortable alternative to single-use masks.

The recently launched masks have been designed for both men and women and feature adjustable drawstrings making them suitable to be worn by children and adults.

With the continuing need for wearing a face mask, finding reusable options can be both cost-effective and better for the environment. However, due to the extensive range of options available, it can be challenging to know which masks offer adequate protection while being durable for daily use. MILK Shirts’ cotton masks provide a high-quality and laboratory-tested solution to this problem.

When designing their masks, the company focused on creating a product that gives customers confidence in their protection against airborne viruses while also being fashionable for day-to-day wear. The masks also come in easy-to-match colors and versatile prints so that customers can find one that suits their personal style.

Made of high-yarn count and upcycled cotton shirt fabrics, the face masks have a comfortable fit while also being environmentally friendly. Customers who suffer from allergies also benefit from the 2-ply cotton’s non-allergenic properties.

Created using five protective layers, the masks offer protection for the wearer with a leakproof, non-collapsing design. Despite the protective layers, the masks are breathable, due to the quality of the fabric.

MILK Shirts masks feature interior pockets to allow wearers to use filter inserts should they require added protection. Each purchase of the cotton face masks also comes with thirty compatible laboratory-tested filters for customers to use.

Customers are able to reuse the masks by hand washing them with warm water and sanitizing laundry agents after wearing them. For the best results, the company recommends that their masks be washed after each use, with a new filter being added to maintain high levels of protection.

MILK Shirts also create custom shirts for customers, using a range of high-quality materials. The company currently offers worldwide delivery for its products, with dispatch times within three to five working days for masks. Their custom shirts, which are made from scratch, have delivery times of fourteen days.

