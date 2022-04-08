The Reunion For 'The Ultimatum' Drops Soon—Here's What To Expect

Jacqueline Tempera
·3 min read
Photo credit: JODY DOMINGUE/NETFLIX
Photo credit: JODY DOMINGUE/NETFLIX

  • The Ultimatum on Netflix will soon air its reunion episode.

  • All the cast members will be in attendance, and it's sure to be juicy.

  • For now, there are spoilers hinting at who's together and who isn't.

Netflix’s latest Vanessa and Nick Lachey-hosted reality show has dropped and, people, grab your popcorn because The Ultimatum: Marry Me Or Move On is juicy.

This show, which Love Is Blind fans will remember for its preview during the finale, follows six couples for two months. In every pair, one person is ready to get hitched and the other is dragging their feet. Enter: the Lacheys!

This experiment has each of the 12 castmates pick a new partner who they will live with for a three-week “trial marriage.” After this, they move in with their original partner for three weeks.

After both marriage “trials” each person must decide to marry the person they came with, break up for good, or move on with their new flame.

What could go wrong!? Hint: everything.

Now that you’re up to speed, let’s get into the dirty deets before the 🔥 finale drops.

When can I watch the reunion?

The show just dropped on April 6 and a sure-to-be messy reunion will premiere on April 13, along with the season finale.

Cancel your plans, because this affair is sure to be wild.

Who was Jake texting when he was in a trial marriage with Rae? Who is still engaged? Married? The people demand answers.

Which cast members will be there?

Everyone. All six couples, including the ones who ultimately decided to end their partnerships, will be present and ready for questioning come reunion time.

So, are there spoilers yet?

Well, if you watched this show, you probably have some theories on who is together and who isn’t. According to some detective work (a thorough review of Venmo transactions) from Women’s Health, it seems most of the couples have remained together.

Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr, Lauren Pounds and Nathan Ruggles, Colby Kissinger and Madlyn Ballatori, and Randall Griffin and Shanique Imari have been Venmo-ing each other with some suspicious subject lines since the show wrapped. These couples are paying each other for suits, bachelor parties, dinners, and overall wedding adjacent things.

The jury is out on April Marie and Jake Cunningham, who definitely had a rocky go of it on the show. April really wanted Jake to propose, but he had recently finished military service and was more interested in traveling before settling down. These two definitely forged other connections on the show—Jake with Rae and April with Colby, even leading to a steamy kiss.

However, they seem to have hashed things out per an interview between April and WH.

“I think his feelings were hurt about it, but I had already known that he had kissed Rae multiple times before that moment happened, and that was completely unexpected because Colby kissed me the very last night we had together," April said. "We were together for three weeks day in, day out, and that's the first time we kissed–on the very last day of three weeks.”

This is all well and good, and the pair are friends on Venmo (a crucial point in any relationship) but April doesn’t have any transactions yet so it is hard to say if they are in touch.

Things don’t look *great* for any Rae Williams and Zay Wilson stans. The pair has no Venmo transactions, and do not follow each other on that app or IG. This is generally not a fabulous sign, but it is merely the internet, so this theory is inconclusive.

Season 2 is coming, btw.

The show plans to shoot a second season with an all queer cast. More details to come.

