Reunion Neuroscience Appoints Robert Alexander as Chief Medical Officer

Reunion Neuroscience Inc.
·3 min read
Reunion Neuroscience Inc.
Reunion Neuroscience Inc.

Company Adds Former Executive at Takeda, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, GSK and Merck to Leadership Team

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ: REUN, TSX: REUN) (“Reunion” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative and patented therapeutic solutions for underserved mental health conditions, announced today that it has appointed Robert Alexander, M.D. as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Alexander will report to Greg Mayes, Reunion’s President and CEO.

“Robert’s extensive experience as a biotech industry veteran will be crucial as we continue to progress RE104 through the clinic and approach our Phase 2 study launch in postpartum depression,” said Mr. Mayes. “Following Reunion’s successful interim data analysis for its Phase 1 trial with lead asset RE104, Robert will further guide us in advancing RE104 to the next stage of development for the millions of patients in need.”

Dr. Alexander previously served as Vice President and Head, Clinical Science, in the Neuroscience Therapeutic Area Unit at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, managing all clinical trials in neuroscience from Phase 1 through 3. Prior to Takeda, Dr. Alexander served as Chief Medical Officer, BioTherapeutics, at Pfizer, directing clinical pharmacology and statistics groups while simultaneously holding the position of Vice President and Head of the Clinical Neuroscience and Pain Research Unit at the company. Dr. Alexander also held various other senior leadership roles at AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Merck & Co and received his M.D. degree from The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. He is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and specializes in psychopharmacology, having conducted or supervised clinical studies in a broad range of neurologic and psychiatric indications.

“What separates Reunion from the other CNS-focused biotech companies working with psychedelic medicine today is two-fold: first, its truly innovative asset, RE104, is the only 4-OH-DiPT drug in development. Second, the Company’s strong intellectual property position gives Reunion a significant competitive advantage over others in the space,” added Dr. Alexander. “As the Company looks to progress RE104 through the clinic in an industry that is ripe for innovation – not to mention with patients all over the world who are in dire need of a new solution – I am confident in Reunion’s role as an industry leader looking to disrupt the mental health treatment landscape as we know it.”

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc.
Reunion is committed to developing innovative therapeutic solutions for underserved mental health conditions. The Company’s lead asset, RE104, is a proprietary, novel serotonergic psychedelic compound being developed as a potential fast-acting and durable treatment for patients suffering from postpartum depression and other mental health conditions. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company a patent for the claims related to RE104, granting it exclusive rights to the composition of matter, use and manufacturing of a family of hemi-ester compounds of hydroxytryptamines, including RE104. The patent will provide protection until 2041. Reunion is also developing the RE200 series, which includes compounds with potential for more selective serotonin receptor activity with reduced psychoactivity for potential use in more chronic treatment paradigms and indications.

Learn more at https://www.reunionneuro.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

To be added to the Reunion Neuroscience email list, please opt-in at https://investors.reunionneuro.com/resources/email-alerts.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the Company and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information relating to Field Trip, including its Annual Information Form, can be located on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange, or its Regulation Services Provider, have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Reunion Neuroscience:
Greg Mayes
President & CEO
(215) 696-9659
gmayes@reunionneuro.com

Media Contact:
Shana Marino 
KCSA Strategic Communications
(347) 487-6189
reunion@kcsa.com


Latest Stories

  • John Tortorella bans iPads from Flyers' bench: 'It's a major problem'

    John Tortorella's latest crusade comes against the use of tablets on the bench, hoping his players will be more present while following the action on the ice.

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Blazers prepare for post-season run ahead of first Memorial Cup appearance since 1995

    Just because the Kamloops Blazers are guaranteed a Memorial Cup berth, doesn't mean they're taking their feet off the gas. Blazers general manager Shaun Clouston made big moves ahead of the Western Hockey League's trade deadline, gearing his team up for a deep post-season run. He did all that even though Kamloops is hosting the Memorial Cup, making the Blazers the only team with a guaranteed berth in the national major junior championship. "We know we're in the tournament, so we're looking forwa

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable playoff debuts

    A trio of playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattle on

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old team record for goals at the halfway point of the regular season. “He wants to make an impact every night and has made an impact on basically every night,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said about Rantan

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • Bills hang on for 34-31 wild-card win over Dolphins

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing by throwing two touchdown passes 3:11 apart in the third quarter, and rallying the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card matchup on Sunday. Cole Beasley scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 6-yard catch, and Gabe Davis extended the lead to 34-24 with a 23-yard TD reception in a game where Buffalo squandered an early 17-0 lead. The Bills defense, which forced six punts and