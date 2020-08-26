Reunion Gold Announces Approval to Extend Warrants

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company”) announces that it has received the consent of the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of 42,082,495 share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) originally issued as part of a non-brokered private placement completed in two tranches in September 2017. As previously announced, 39,003,595 of the Warrants were expiring on September 8, 2020 and 3,078,900, on September 18, 2020. The new expiry date for all of the Warrants is March 31, 2021. Each Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share until the new expiry date.



