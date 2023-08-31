Reunion 12 years in the making: Missing dog is ‘home at last,’ Arizona shelter says

Twelve years ago, an Arizona dog named Minion wandered from his home after a maintenance worker left a gate open.

Minion’s family never saw him again, the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said in an Aug. 29 Facebook post.

Then, more than a decade later, a field officer picked up a “senior dog who appeared a little shy and kind of sad.”

“He never wagged his tail,” the shelter said.

The officer found a microchip and called the number, the shelter said.

It was Minion’s owner, who was in disbelief that his long-lost dog had been found, the shelter said.

After the field officer drove 15-year-old Minion back to his home, she forewarned his family that he “is old now and is not really a fast mover.”

But, when she opened the kennel door, the shelter said “Minion saw his family and instantly started wagging his tail.”

Minion was almost running after he was brought inside the home surrounded by other canine companions, the shelter said.

After “a reunion of a lifetime,” the shelter said “he was home at last.”

Maricopa County is home to Phoenix.

Scared, hurt dog reunited with family years after vanishing. ‘He brightened right up’

Bulldog vanished a year ago in Colorado. Sweet reunion turned her into ‘a jumping bean’

Dog reunited with Texas family years after going missing. ‘She remembers her name’